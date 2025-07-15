Bet This Golfer at 200-1 to Win the 2025 British Open
If there’s a major tournament where the field can become wide open and a long shot can come from nowhere to win, it's the British Open. You don't have to look too far back to find some long shots who have won this event, including Brian Harman just two years ago when he cashed for his backers at 120-1.
I’ve already given you a long shot at 120-1 that I wrote about in my betting preview, but there’s one last golfer I want to give out that has even longer odds. How about Christiaan Bezuidenhout at 200-1 to win the Claret Jug?
Christiaan Bezuidenhout British Open odds
- To Win: +20000
- Top 5: +2300
- Top 10: +1000
- Top 20: +380
- Make the Cut: -152
Bet Christiaan Bezuidenhout at British Open
The type of long shots that can succeed at the British Open are those who are behind the 8-ball at most events due to their lack of distance off the tee. That’s the case for Bezuidenhout, who is 168th on the PGA Tour in driving distance.
What he lacks in distance, he gains in accuracy, which makes him a great fit for a links-style golf course. He’s 37th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy and has been above average in driving accuracy percentage in eight straight events.
Bezuidenhout is also coming into this week in good form. He posted an impressive T13 finish at last week’s Scottish Open, where he gained strokes in all four major areas. He also already has a top 15 finish at a major this season, finishing T12 at the U.S. Open, a course where he was at a disadvantage due to his lack of distance off the tee.
If the conditions get tough and accuracy becomes even more important, Bezuidenhout could surprise some people. Even if you don't want to bet on him to win at 200-1, a Top 20 bet at +380 seems like a great option for a wager.
