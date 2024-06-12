Betting Odds Reveal Top Contenders to Go No. 3 in 2024 NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft has a ton of intrigue at the top of the board, not because of a can't-miss prospect, but because there are a lot of ways the first round could shake out with so many players viewed to be on the same playing field.
The odds for the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, recently released by FanDuel Sportsbook, showcase that with five different players sitting under 10/1 odds to go No. 3 to the Houston Rockets. Even the favorite, Reed Sheppard, is sitting at +225 in the latest odds.
Odds for the No. 3 Overall Pick in the 2024 NBA Draft
- Reed Sheppard: +225
- Donovan Clingan: +240
- Stephon Castle: +500
- Nikola Topic: +750
- Zaccharie Risacher: +900
- Matas Buzelis: +1100
- Alexandre Sarr: +1500
- Rob Dillingham: +2000
- Tidjane Salaun: +2900
- Dalton Knecht: +10000
- Bronny James: +20000
- Zach Edey: +20000
Reed Sheppard Favored to Go No. 3 Overall
Sheppard had an amazing season at Kentucky as a freshman, shooting 53.6 percent from the field and 52.1 percent from beyond the arc, making him one of the most intriguing offensive prospects in this class.
There are questions about his size and defensive ability at just 6'1, but the shooting ability may be too much to pass up at No. 3. Houston does have another small guard in Fred VanVleet already in place, so that makes the market for Sheppard a little murky at No. 3.
That's why the odds for this pick are so varied with nobody closer than +200 to get taken by Houston.
Donovan Clingan Intriguing Option with No. 3 Overall Pick
The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor has Clingan mocked at No. 3 even though the Houston Rockets already have a center -- and a very good one -- in Alperen Sengun.
The Rockets may view them as an option together since Sengun is a little undersized and hasn't been a great defender early in his career, but it could be a tough fit if neither player can consistently knock down jump shots from beyond the arc.
Still, Clingan has been a top prospect throughout this process, so I'd be shocked if he fell out of the top 5, making him an intriguing player to bet on at No. 3.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
