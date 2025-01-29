Bettor Drops $25K Wager on Travis Kelce to Win Super Bowl MVP (Six-Figure Payout)
With Super Bowl 59 fast approaching the big bets are going to continue to flow in on the biggest game of the season.
Let’s start with Travis Kelce, the legendary tight end and key cog to the Kansas City Chiefs three Super Bowl Championships over the last five years, who has already garnered interest in the Super Bowl MVP betting market.
Kelce is in his fifth Super Bowl with Kansas City and has showed up in a big way over the years despite never winning Most Valuable Player in the big game. He has 31 catches for 350 yards with two touchdowns.
Last year was arguably Kelce’s best, catching nine of 10 targets for 93 yards while helping engineer a fourth quarter rally from the Chiefs. While Mahomes took home MVP honors in that one, one bettor is going back to Kelce in this one.
After a monster divisional round game against Houston Texans, catching seven passes for 117 yards and a touchdown, Kelce was quiet against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game, hauling in two of his four targets for 19 yards.
Can Kelce show out in the big game? At least one bettor will win big in the big game if he is named MVP.
For now, here are the betting odds for Super Bowl MVP.
Super Bowl MVP Odds
- Patrick Mahomes: +105
- Saquon Barkley: +240
- Jalen Hurts: +375
- Travis Kelce: +1500
- Xavier Worthy: +3000
- A.J. Brown: +3500
- Kareem Hunt: +6600
- DeVonta Smith: +6600
- Jalen Carter: +6600
- Chris Jones: +6600
- Zack Baun: +8000
