Bettor Drops Huge Six-Figure Wager on Commanders vs. Lions Spread in Divisional Round
Only one lower seed advanced to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs -- the Washington Commanders -- but oddsmakers aren't sold on them winning again.
The latest odds as Caesars Sportsbook have the Commanders set as 9.5-point underdogs against the Detroit Lions on Saturday -- making Washington the biggest underdog this week.
However, that has not dissuaded one bettor from dropping a massive wager on Washington to cover the spread.
Putting $110K on a team to cover is certainly a bold move, but it may not be the boldest bet placed on Washington this postseason. Earlier this week, a bettor placed $5K on the Commanders to win the Super Bowl at +2700 odds. If Washington ends up winning it all, the bettor would take home over $100,000 in winnings.
Jayden Daniels snapped a crazy rookie losing streak in the playoffs on Sunday night against Tampa Bay, as rookie quarterbacks had gone 1-5 against the spread and 0-6 straight up in road playoff games.
Now, Daniels is looking to pick up a second win as a road underdog this postseason against the top seed in the NFC.
The Commanders are 3-2-1 against the spread this season as a road underdog, and they only have one loss (Week 1 against Tampa Bay) by more than 10 points. That's good news for the bettor that placed $110K on them to cover, but facing the elite Lions offense is certainly going to test Washington on Saturday.
The Lions went 5-4 against the spread as a home favorite in the regular season, and they posted an average scoring margin of +13.4 points in those games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.