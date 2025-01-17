SI

Bettor Drops Huge Six-Figure Wager on Commanders vs. Lions Spread in Divisional Round

One bettor dropped $110K on the Washington Commanders to cover the spread against the Detroit Lions in the divisional round.

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is looking to lead his team to a second straight playoff win as an underdog.
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is looking to lead his team to a second straight playoff win as an underdog.
Only one lower seed advanced to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs -- the Washington Commanders -- but oddsmakers aren't sold on them winning again.

The latest odds as Caesars Sportsbook have the Commanders set as 9.5-point underdogs against the Detroit Lions on Saturday -- making Washington the biggest underdog this week.

However, that has not dissuaded one bettor from dropping a massive wager on Washington to cover the spread.

Putting $110K on a team to cover is certainly a bold move, but it may not be the boldest bet placed on Washington this postseason. Earlier this week, a bettor placed $5K on the Commanders to win the Super Bowl at +2700 odds. If Washington ends up winning it all, the bettor would take home over $100,000 in winnings.

Jayden Daniels snapped a crazy rookie losing streak in the playoffs on Sunday night against Tampa Bay, as rookie quarterbacks had gone 1-5 against the spread and 0-6 straight up in road playoff games.

Now, Daniels is looking to pick up a second win as a road underdog this postseason against the top seed in the NFC.

The Commanders are 3-2-1 against the spread this season as a road underdog, and they only have one loss (Week 1 against Tampa Bay) by more than 10 points. That's good news for the bettor that placed $110K on them to cover, but facing the elite Lions offense is certainly going to test Washington on Saturday.

The Lions went 5-4 against the spread as a home favorite in the regular season, and they posted an average scoring margin of +13.4 points in those games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

