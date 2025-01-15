Bettor Places Huge Wager on Commanders to Win Super Bowl With Potential Six-Figure Payout
Big Super Bowl bet alert!
One bettor at Caesars Sportsbook recently played a $5,000 bet on Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders to win the Super Bowl this season.
Since the Commanders are set at +2700 odds ahead of the divisional round, this bet has a massive payout if Washington can win it all. If that happens, the bettor will win $135,000.
At +2700, the Commanders have an implied probability of just 3.57 percent to win Super Bowl LIX.
The No. 6 seed in the NFC, Washington has a tough path to the Super Bowl even though it already won as an underdog in the wild card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In the divisional round, Daniels and company will face the No. 1 seed in the NFC -- the Detroit Lions. Detroit enters that matchup as a 9.5-point favorite, the largest spread of any game this week. According to Pro Football Reference, the Lions have never been favored by this many points in the playoffs in the franchise's history.
If the Commanders are able to upset the Lions, they'll need to also beat the winner of the No. 4-seeded Los Angeles Rams vs. No. 2-seeded Philadelphia Eagles matchup in the NFC title game. From there, Daniels would have to lead his team to one more win in the Super Bowl to cash this bet.
It's safe to say that this bettor will be sweating Saturday's matchup between the Commanders and Lions, and potentially multiple games after because of this ticket.
Last week, Daniels broke a crazy trend for rookie quarterbacks in the win over Tampa Bay. He became the first rookie to win a road playoff game and just the second to cover the spread. Prior to Daniels' win, rookie quarterbacks were 0-6 straight up and 1-5 ATS in that spot.
Now, Daniels will have to win two more road playoff games just to reach the Super Bowl.
