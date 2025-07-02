Bettor Drops Massive $175K Wager on New York Liberty to Win WNBA Finals
The New York Liberty have struggled a bit since starting the season 9-0, as they've dropped five of their last seven games and have fallen to third in the WNBA standings.
Despite that, one bettor is buying the Liberty to win a second consecutive title in the 2025 season, placing a $175,000 wager on them at +130 odds at BetMGM Sportsbook.
New York is one of the most talented teams in the WNBA, but it currently has to survive a stretch without reigning Finals MVP Jonquel Jones, who is dealing with an ankle injury. The star center is averaging 12.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in the 2025 season while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from 3.
Even with their recent skid, the Liberty are No. 2 in the NBA in offensive rating and net rating and No. 3 in the league in defensive rating. It's clear that they still profile as a title contender, and the odds to win it all reflect that.
New York is the favorite to win it all in the 2025 season, even though the Minnesota Lynx (14-2) and Phoenix Mercury (12-5) have better records at this point in the season.
The 2025 WNBA season is nearing its halfway point, so a lot could change in the coming months. However, New York has a strong veteran core with Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Natasha Cloud, and others who should be able to carry the team while Jones is out.
This bettor is certainly hoping the Liberty can get back to the Finals for the third straight season, as they could win nearly a quarter of a million dollars if New York comes out on top in 2025.
