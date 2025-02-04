Bettor Places $1.1 Million in Bets on Eagles Against Chiefs in Super Bowl 59
It’s officially Super Bowl week, and the big bets are starting to roll in.
There continues to be a lot of interest in betting on the slight underdogs Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59, with seven figures coming down on the NFC champs at sportsbooks like BetMGM.
In a Super Bowl 57 rematch that the Chiefs rallied to win as 2.5-point underdogs, the team is now the small betting favorite on the precipice of a third straight Super Bowl title against the Eagles.
However, Philadelphia has been one of the best teams in the NFL over the balance of the last several seasons, and with the addition of running back Saquon Barkley remains a viable threat to stop the Chiefs from achieving history.
Clearly, bettors are backing the Eagles at a discount – with sportsbooks noting the interest in Philadelphia in the week leading up to the big game in New Orleans.
As limits continue to rise in the lead up to kickoff on Sunday evening, expect to see more high six-figure wagers in addition to likely seven figure ones too. What’s clear is that there is big pockets backing the Eagles to stop history.
Here are the updated odds ahead of Super Bowl 59.
Eagles vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Eagles: +1.5 (-115)
- Chiefs: -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Eagles: +100
- Chiefs: -120
Total: 48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
