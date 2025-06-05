Bettor Places Gigantic $1 Million Bet on Thunder to Win NBA Finals vs. Pacers
It's pretty clear that one bettor has a ton of confidence in the Oklahoma City Thunder to win the NBA Finals over the Indiana Pacers.
According to Yahoo Sports' Ben Fawkes, a bettor at MGM in Las Vegas placed a $1.05 million wager on Oklahoma City at -700 odds to win the Finals. If the Thunder win the series, the bettor will profit $150,000.
Oklahoma City is an overwhelming favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook to win the title, as the -700 odds for the Thunder translate to an implied probability of 87.5 percent. The Pacers, who have upset the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers to make the Finals, are just +500 to win it all this season.
There are a ton of reasons to like the Thunder, as they finished the regular season with the best net rating in the NBA and won 68 games. So far in the playoffs, OKC has the No. 1 net rating and defensive rating and has gone 12-4. Three of those losses came in the second round against the Denver Nuggets.
In Game 1 on Thursday night, oddsmakers have set the Thunder as nine-point favorites over the Pacers. OKC has the best against the spread record as a home favorite in the NBA this season, but the Pacers are 6-2 straight up on the road in the playoffs.
If OKC is able to take care of business at home in Games 1 and 2, this bettor will be feeling a lot better about wagering such a large amount on the Thunder to win it all.
