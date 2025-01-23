Bettor Places Massive $160K Wager for Commanders vs. Eagles NFC Championship Game
We're just days away from Championship Sunday and the big bets have begun rolling in.
We've already seen a few massive wagers placed, like a $1.3 million wager on the Chiefs moneyline in the AFC Championship, but now we've seen another big bet placed on the other side of the bracket.
A bettor didn't place a bet as big as the $1.3 million bet we saw earlier in the week, but they did take a shot on a more bold outcome. That person, who is located in Iowa, has placed $160k at Caesars Sportsbook on the Commanders to upset the Eagles at +228 odds.
At +228 odds, the Commanders are given a 30.49% implied probability of pulling off a third straight upset. They were much bigger underdogs last week against the Lions, so don't think it's not possible for Washington to get the job done.
The Commanders already beat the Eagles once this season, taking them down by a score of 36-33 back in Week 16. To be fair, Jalen Hurts missed the majority of the game due to a concussion but the Commanders still proved they can put up plenty of points against Philadelphia's stout defense.
As I broke down in this week's edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59," I'm not as bold as this bettor is when it comes to taking the Commanders moneyline, but I am certainly taking the points with the underdog.
