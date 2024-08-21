Bettor Places Massive Super Bowl Bet on Las Vegas Raiders With Multi Million-Dollar Payout
The biggest Super Bowl bet for the 2024 season just dropped, and it's on the...
... Las Vegas Raiders?
One bettor reportedly placed a $31,000 bet on Gardner Minshew and the Raiders to win Super Bowl 59 at 80/1 odds at Caesars Sportsbook. If the bet wins and the Raiders hoist the Lombardi Trophy, this bettor would win $2.48 million!
The Raiders and head coach Antonio Pierce recently named Minshew the franchise's starting quarterback over youngster Aidan O'Connell. It's possible the Raiders view Minshew as the better option to make the playoffs, especially after he nearly led the Indianapolis Colts there last season.
Minshew started 13 games in 2023 filling in for injured rookie Anthony Richardson, and the Colts went 7-6 in his starts. Now, the Raiders are hoping Minshew can bring some of that magic to Vegas to lead them to their first playoff berth since the 2021 season.
Las Vegas has just two playoff appearances since losing in the Super Bowl in the 2002 season, so this bettor is expecting one of the best seasons in franchise history to hit this longshot bet. The last time the Raiders won a Super Bowl was in 1983.
I'm not sold on this Raiders team making the playoffs -- oddsmakers project that they'll win just 6.5 games -- so it's hard to get behind this longshot wager.
However, this bettor could come away with an insane seven-figure payout if the Raiders make a magical run in 2024.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.