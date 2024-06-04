Bettor Places Massive Wager on Dallas Mavericks to Upset Boston Celtics in NBA Finals
The Dallas Mavericks are major underdogs in the 2024 NBA Finals, but that didn't stop one bettor from placing $80,000 on them to upset the Boston Celtics and win the title.
That's right, an $80,000 wager. If the Mavs win the title, the bettor would win nearly $150K!
Dallas -- the No. 5 seed in the West -- has made an impressive run to the NBA Finals despite not having home court in any series, but now it has to take down the season-long favorite in Boston.
Mavericks vs. Celtics NBA Finals Series Odds
- Mavericks: +175
- Celtics: -210
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Based on implied probability, Boston has a 67.74 percent chance to win this series, while Dallas clocks in at 36.36 percent at these current odds.
Personally, I think Boston wins this series (you can find my full series preview here), but maybe this bettor knows someting with a wager this large on the series.
Dallas closed out the regular season strong, winning 16 of its final 20 games to earn the No. 5 seed, and its defense has been a driving force, ranking No. 1 in the NBA over the last 15 games of the regular season.
The switch to move Derrick Jones Jr. and Daniel Gafford into the starting lineup has changed things for Dallas, who rolled through the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves without having to go to a Game 7.
Boston is still a different animal, as it led the NBA in net rating during the regular season while winning the most games in the NBA. The C's have been odds on favorites to win the Finals for quite some time after storming through the East (they went 12-2).
This bettor would earn some serious cash if Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving can pull things out, and there's no doubt they'll be on the edge of their seat when Game 1 of the series tips off on Thursday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
