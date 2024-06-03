Peter's Points: Mavericks vs. Celtics NBA Finals Betting Odds, Prediction and Pick

Since the 1996-97 season, every team that won the NBA Finals finished inside the top 8 in net rating during the regular season.



This season:



1. Celtics

2. Thunder

3. Timberwolves

4. Nuggets

5. Knicks

6. Pelicans

7. Clippers

8. Suns



Knicks, Celtics the only teams in East...🤔