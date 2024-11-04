Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After NFL Week 9 (Lions Are Best Team in the NFC)
We're officially halfway through the 2024 NFL season and with favorites dominating Week 9, the contenders have begun to separate themselves even further from the teams who are already looking ahead to the offseason.
The Detroit Lions have firmly established themselves as the team to beat not only in the NFC North, but in the NFC as a whole. The Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, and Atlanta Falcons look like the other shoo-ins for the playoffs while the rest of the NFC is relatively wide open.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills look to be the cream of the crop in the AFC, but the wild card race in the conference has never been more open and even teams with only a handful of wins are still alive in the hunt of the playoffs.
Let's take a look at the teams whose Super Bowl odds shifted after Sunday's action.
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Detroit Lions (+650 to +500)
The Lions continue to establish themselves as the NFC favorites. They have the best odds amongst all teams by a wide margin with the Eagles (+1200) being the next closest. A Week 9 dominant win against the Packers officially made the path to the NFC North go through Detroit. Could this be their year?
Philadelphia Eagles (+1400 to +1200)
The Eagles stumbled out of the gates to start the season, but they now have the second best odds in the NFC to win the Super Bowl. They took care of business against a bad Jaguars team in Week 9 and now have a big game against the Cowboys on the horizon. If they want to win the division, they need to continue to win games to keep pace with the Commanders.
Washington Commanders (+2200 to +1800)
This year's "Team of Destiny" continues to stack up wins and as a result, their Super Bowl odds to continue to improve. If there's one knock against the Commanders, it's that their schedule has been relatively easy to begin the season. They only have one win against a team with a winning record this season. Will they continue to play this well when their schedule gets more tough as the season continues?
Los Angeles Chargers (+4500 to +4000)
The Los Angeles Chargers got a big win against the Browns in Week 9 and are now firmly in the playoff spot, but they have a tough run of games coming up. After playing the Chargers in Week 10, their next four opponents are the Bengals, Ravens, Falcons, and Chiefs. Can they keep their head above water?
Arizona Cardinals (+7500 to +5000)
The Cardinals took down the Bears in Week 9 which secured their top seeding in the NFC West at 5-4. Time will tell if they can hold on to their lead against the rest of the division, but at 5-4 they've also entered the conversation for a wild card spot. With that being said, they'd need the Eagles Vikings, or Packers to fall off if they want a wild card spot to truly open up.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Houston Texans (+1500 to +2200)
The Houston Texans still have a two-game lead on the Indianapolis Colts atop the AFC South, but a Thursday Night Football loss to the New York Jets is making people question their ability to actually compete in the AFC Playoffs against the likes of the Chiefs and Ravens.
If you still believe in this time, buying them low at 22-1 could be a smart move considering there's a great chance they will at least host a playoff game in the opening round.
Green Bay Packers (+1500 to +2200)
If the Packers were able to beat the Lions in Week 9, a lot of things would've changed and they would be in the mix in the NFC North. Instead, they failed to come close and now sit at 6-3 and in third place in the division. They'll now struggle to be in the mix for the division crown at the end of the season and have the 5-4 Cardinals breathing down their necks for the final wild card spot.
Denver Broncos (+5000 to +9000)
The Denver Broncos were 5-3 before losing by a final score of 41-10 to the Baltimore Ravens and now have games against the Chiefs and Falcons on the horizon. There's a strong chance they'll be sitting at 5-6 at the end of Week 11, but will still be in the mix in the AFC Playoff picture.
With that being said, a deep playoff run is out of the question for this team.
Chicago Bears (+5500 to +9000)
For the Bears to have a chance at the playoffs, they would have had to beat both the Commanders and Cardinals the past two weeks, but they lost both. Now they're sitting at 4-4 with all of their divisional games left as well as a showdown with the 49ers. Their playoff hopes are all but dead.
Dallas Cowboys (+8000 to +15000)
The Dallas Cowboys season is almost officially over. A Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons likely sealed their fate of missing the playoffs this season. They're multiple games back from both the division and a wild card spot. It's time to answer some questions in Dallas.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!