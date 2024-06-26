Biggest Winners and Losers in NBA Championship Odds Following Mikal Bridges Trade
Does it get any better than the NBA offseason?
The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets got things started hot with a blockbuster deal on Tuesday night that sent Mikal Bridges to the Knicks to reunite with his college teammates Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart.
In return, the Nets received a haul of draft picks from the Knicks, including four unprotected first-round selections, putting Brooklyn in a great spot to jump start its rebuild.
For New York, oddsmakers are bullish on the team's outlook. The Knicks' NBA title odds skyrocketed on Tuesday night, pushing them into the top six contenders in the league ahead of tonight's NBA draft.
NBA Finals Odds for 2024-25 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Boston Celtics: +290
- Denver Nuggets: +800
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +850
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +1000
- New York Knicks: +1000
- Milwaukee Bucks: +1000
- Dallas Mavericks: +1100
- Philadelphia 76ers: +1300
- Los Angeles Lakers: +3000
- Golden State Warriors: +3000
- Phoenix Suns: +3000
- Los Angeles Clippers: +3500
- Miami Heat: +4000
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +4000
- Memphis Grizzlies: +4500
- Indiana Pacers: +5000
- New Orleans Pelicans: +6000
- Sacramento Kings: +7500
- Orlando Magic: +9000
- Houston Rockets: +10000
- San Antonio Spurs: +15000
- Atlanta Hawks: +20000
- Chicago Bulls: +80000
- Washington Wizards: +100000
- Utah Jazz: +100000
- Toronto Raptors: +100000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +100000
- Detroit Pistons: +100000
- Charlotte Hornets: +100000
- Brooklyn Nets: +100000
While the Knicks' odds certainly shifted, there was more fallout to this deal simply thank Brooklyn and New York.
The Houston Rockets and Nets quickly orchestrated a deal that gives Brooklyn its picks back from the James Harden trade, moving future Phoenix Suns' picks to Houston. This allows the Nets to control their destiny in the draft during this rebuild, while the Rockets still have a ton of assets to make a deal for a star player after improving last season.
Let's break down some of the biggest winners and losers from Tuesday's blockbuster.
Winners From Mikal Bridges Trade
New York Knicks
There's no doubt that the Knicks are a winner from this deal.
They acquire an elite 3-and-D player in Bridges who has two more seasons left on a team-friendly deal, and it gives them a better chance in matching up against the Boston Celtics going forward.
Now, the Knicks still need to find a way to bring back OG Anunoby -- and they'll likely lose Isaiah Hartenstein -- but they have an elite rotation of Brunson, DiVincenzo, Bridges, Hart and Julius Randle that could be together for the next several seasons.
After finishing with the No. 2 seed in the East last season, the Knicks have their best title odds in quite some time entering the 2024-25 campaign.
Brooklyn Nets
A win-win trade?
That's what this deal looks like, as the Nets have netted even more from their Kevin Durant trade (which sent Bridges to Brooklyn) in the 2022-23 season.
Brooklyn may have the worst odds in the NBA to win the title next season, but it is well-positioned to rebuild in a quick manner and become a contender again in the near future.
Houston Rockets
Houston comes out as a major winner, as it still has valuable picks (Phoenix's) and could pursue a star like... Kevin Durant or Devin Booker?
Houston also was able to hang on to the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, another major asset it can use to build the roster ahead of next season.
OG Anunoby
OG Anunoby now has a ton of leverage with the Knicks, as they need him to come back to avoid a sunk cost from their deadline deal for him last season.
Adding Bridges gives the Knicks more reason to bring back OG to have one of the best wing defensive lineups in the league.
Anunoby could receive a five-year max from the Knicks that could get as high as $245 million.
Losers From Mikal Bridges Trade
Miami Heat
The Miami Heat saw their title odds drop on Tuesday night, falling from +3500 to +4000 after the Bridges trade.
Jimmy Butler has been rumored to potentially be a trade candidate this offseason, and with the Knicks improving, Miami's path in the East is a lot tougher than previous seasons when it made the NBA Finals.
Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks aren't huge losers here, but they are now tied with the Knicks in the odds to win the Finals.
Prior to the trade, Milwaukee was +1000 and New York was +1600 to win the title at DraftKings. Remember, the Knicks finished higher than the Bucks in the standings last season despite injuries, and they have now added to their core.
Both Milwaukee and Miami are severely limited in their options to improve their respective rosters this offseason given their lack of tradable assets.
