Knicks NBA Championship Odds Skyrocket Following Mikal Bridges Blockbuster Trade
The first blockbuster trade of the NBA offseason is upon us.
The New York Knicks reportedly have acquired forward Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic and a litany of draft picks, including four unprotected first-round picks.
The trade reunites Bridges with his college teammates Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart. The Knicks, who earned the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference last season, are looking to contend for a title and adding Bridges certainly helps them match up with Boston and some of the other elite teams in the NBA
Bridges' desire to play for the Knicks played a big factor in the deal, but it certainly didn't come without a price. New York is sinking significant draft capital into this deal, a sign that it feels it is time to go all in.
Oddsmakers agree, moving the Knicks' odds to win the NBA Finals drastically following the report of the Bridges trade.
New York was +1700 at BetMGM to win the NBA Finals prior to the deal, but it is now +900.
That's not the only book where the Knicks saw a significant move. DraftKings has now moved New York to the No. 6 choice to win the title at +1000 behind only the Boston Celtics (+300), Denver Nuggets (+800), Oklahoma City Thunder +850), Minnesota Timberwolves (+950) and tied with the Milwaukee Bucks (+1000).
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Bridges move doesn't signal the end of the Knicks' offseason, though. They still have key free agents in OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein that may not be as easy to re-sign following the trade.
Implications of Mikal Bridges Trade on Knicks' Offseason
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks are still determined to bring back Anunoby, who they traded for during the 2023-24 season, but they may no longer be able to keep Hartenstein on the roster.
New York has the early Bird rights to Hartenstein, but it can only offer him a maximum of four years and $72.5 million this offseason. It's possible he could receive a bigger offer from another team to pry him from New York.
There are also cap implications for the Knicks when it comes to the Bridges trade that could make it hard for them to bring back Hartenstein and Anunoby.
According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, New York is now hard capped at the first apron unless it can send out more salary in the deal. There are avenues for the Knicks to take to do so, such as guaranteeing deals of players like Mamadi Diakite and Daquan Jeffries, but as the trade stands now, New York is taking on more salary than it is sending out.
The Knicks could also make another trade to avoid being hard capped, which could go a long way to bring back Anunoby and possibly Hartenstein.
For bettors, there's no doubt that this Knicks team is better -- especially if Anunoby returns -- than it was prior to this trade.
However, I wouldn't recommend going all in on them in the futures market until their other free agents have landed back in New York.
If Anunoby walks, the Knicks are not much different than last season's team but now without several future draft picks. If he returns, which these odds are suggesting he will, they should be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference -- and possibly the whole NBA.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.