Biggest World Series Odds Movement After Trade Deadline: Dodgers Strengthen Odds with Jack Flaherty Trade
The rich get richer.
With the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline on Tuesday, July 30, World Series favorites Los Angeles Dodgers fortified its roster by way of adding prized right hander Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers. The Dodgers, littered with talented pitchers, have been dealing with injuries throughout its starting rotation and want to leave as little holes in the roster as possible in hopes of winning the World Series this fall.
The Dodgers odds continued to shorten on the news that the team landed Flaherty, who was sought after by several contenders ahead of the deadline. Meanwhile, teams like the Philadelphia Phillies had a quieter deadline, seemingly satisfied with the current roster.
The Yankees were quiet at the actual deadline, but did land Jazz Chisholm over the weekend, who is off to a scorching start in pinstripes, belting four home runs in three games with his new team.
New York’s AL East rival, Baltimore Orioles, bolstered its starting rotation with Zach Eflin from the Rays and are hoping to catch lightning in a bottle with slugger Eloy Jimenez from the White Sox.
Teams further down the odds board were busy, most notably the Astros, who landed Yusei Kikuchi from the Blue Jays, and the Mets, who landed a hoster of different depth pieces to both their rotation and lineup.
Here is where the current World Series odds stand at FanDuel Sportsbook following the end of trade season.
2024 World Series Odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +300
- Philadelphia Phillies: +500
- New York Yankees: +550
- Baltimore Orioles: +600
- Atlanta Braves: +1200
- Houston Astros: +1300
- Cleveland Guardians: +1800
- Minnesota Twins; +1800
- Milwaukee Brewers:+2400
- Seattle Mariners: +2900
- San Diego Padres: +3000
- Arizona Diamondbacks: +4500
- Kansas City Royals: +5500
- Boston Red Sox: +5500
- New York Mets: +6000
- Texas Rangers: +6000
- St. Louis Cardinals: +800
