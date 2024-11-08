Bills vs. Colts Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Don't Count Out the Colts)
The Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts are set to throw down in an AFC battle in Week 10.
The Bills are firmly sitting in top spot in the AFC East at 7-2, good for the No. 2 spot in the conference. They'll face the Colts who are currently the first team out in the No. 8 spot. Indianapolis has a chance to get back in a playoff spot with an upset win on Sunday.
Let's dive into the latest odds for the game and then I'll give my final score prediction.
Bills vs. Colts Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Bills -4.5 (-104)
- Colts +4.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Bills -210
- Colts +176
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-105)
- UNDER 46.5 (-115)
The Bills opened as 5-point favorites in this AFC duel but the line has since moved half a point down to Bills -4.5. The total for the game has dropped half a point from 47.0 to 46.5.
Bills vs. Colts Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I wrote about why I'm taking the Colts to cover the spread as home underdogs:
The Colts are a much different team with Joe Flacco at quarterback. Even in last week's loss to the Vikings, they still looked like a more diverse offense with Flacco's ability to throw the ball.
This week, they host the Bills, who have had some issues when playing on the road this season. The Bills have a Net Yards per Play of -0.7 away from home this season. Their average scoring margin also drops from +17.5 to +3.4.
If the Colts can run the ball successfully, which they should be able to do against a defense that allows 4.8 yards per carry, they can stay in this game and cover the spread as home underdogs.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to take the UNDER. I expect both teams to largely stick to the run game which will keep the clock running and limit explosive plays down field. If Indianapolis sticks to that game plan, there's a chance they not only cover the spread, but win outright in an upset.
Final score prediction: Bill 21, Colts 24
