Bills vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2
The Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night.
Both teams enter this contest fresh off a win and will be looking to keep their streak going vs. their division rival. The Bills offense put up 34 points on Sunday while the Dolphins put up just 20. However, the Dolphins only allowed 17 points, while the Bills allowed 28.
These teams are no strangers to each other, and we should be in store for a fun night of football.
Oddsmakers in Vegas are predicting a shootout with the total set all the way up at 49.
Bills vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bills+1.5
- Dolphins -1.5
Moneyline
- Bills +102
- Dolphins -122
Total
- 49 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jets vs. 49ers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, September 12
- Game Time:8:15 EST
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Amazon Prime
- Bills Record: 1-0
- Dolphins Record: 1-0
Bills vs. Dolphins Betting Trends
- In their five matchups across the last 3 seasons, Buffalo has the better record at 4-1.
- Buffalo was the favorite in all 5 matchups. They covered twice.
- This is the first time the Dolphins have been favored vs. the Bills since January 2021.
- Games have gone over the listed total in three of the last five matchups.
Bills vs. Dolphins Injury Reports
Bills Injury Report
- QB Josh Allen (non-throwing hand) expected to play
- RB Ty Johnson (knee)- questionable
Dolphins Injury Report
- RB De'Von Achane (ankle) DNP Monday
- Raheem Mostert (chest) DNP Monday
- WR Malik Washington -DNP Monday
- CB Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) questionable
- DE Bradley Chubb (PUP)
BIlls vs. Dolphins Key Players to Watch
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen: Josh Allen continues to find ways to win, even with limited pass-catching options. Last week vs. the Cardinals, Allen had four total touchdowns- two of which he ran in himself. In two regular-season games vs. the Dolphins last season, Allen completed 81% of his passes, averaging 340 passing yards and 42 rushing yards per game with seven total touchdowns. The Dolphins were able to hold Trevor Lawrence to just 162 passing yards and a single touchdown in Week 1, but Josh Allen is a much bigger threat. The Dolphins allowed the seventh-most rushing yards to Jacksonville running backs last week. Both Josh Allen and James Cook will be using their legs on Thursday.
Miami Dolphins
DeVon Achane/Dolphins runners: The Dolphins run game had trouble getting going in Week 1, but Achane emerged as a threat in the passing game. Though he averaged just 2.4 yards per attempt, he caught seven passes for 76 yards and scored a rushing touchdown. The versatile threat could give the Bills defense some trouble. The Bills allowed six catches for 64 yards with an 85.7% catch rate to Cardinals runners in Week 1. However, if for any reason Ahcane can't go, look for Jeff Wilson, Jr. and possibly an appearance from rookie speedster, Jaylen Wright.
Bills vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick
Both teams won their Week 1 matchups after slow starts. Josh Allen remains the heart of the Buffalo offense, though James Cook is seeing an expanded role as predicted in this Joe Brady offense. Expect the Bills to continue to run the ball vs. this Dolphins defense. Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Dalton Kincaid should also get attention vs. a Miami defense that allowed a 75% catch rate to opposing wide receivers.
Miami’s offense pulled off the win but did not look particularly sharp. Tua completed just 62.2% of his passes, though he did log 332 passing yards and a touchdown, courtesy of Tyreek Hill. Dolphins runners averaged just 3.24 yards per carry on Sunday. On paper, the Miami offense is far more stacked with a menacing run game and one of the best wide receiver pairs in the NFL in Hill and Waddle. But, until I see them play like they look on paper, it’s hard to back them to beat their division rivals. The Bills allowed just 56 receiving yards to Cardinals receivers last weekend.
I can’t resist the plus money for the road dogs on Thursday.
Pick: Bills ML +102
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
