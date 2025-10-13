Bills vs. Falcons Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 6
A pair of explosive offenses face off on Monday Night in Week 6, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills take on the Atlanta Falcons, who are coming off their bye week.
Allen and the Bills are one of the top teams in the NFL in both points per game and yards per play while Atlanta has some of the best playmakers in the game in Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts.
Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons are looking to pull off an upset as home underdogs this week, and the total in this game is pushing 50 – currently sitting at 49.5. That’s a sign that oddsmakers are expecting a high-scoring affair, so why don’t we bet on a few anytime touchdown scorers?
Here’s a look at the players I’m targeting to find the end zone on Monday night in Atlanta.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Bills vs. Falcons
- James Cook Anytime TD (-155)
- Bijan Robinson Anytime TD (-130)
- Dalton Kincaid Anytime TD (+255)
James Cook Anytime TD (-155)
This is a great matchup for James Cook and the Buffalo running game, as Atlanta ranks 26th in the NFL in EPA/Rush defensively.
The Falcons are allowing 4.6 yards per carry this season, and while they’ve only allowed two rushing touchdowns, Cook has been a touchdown machine in recent seasons.
After leading the NFL in rushing scores in 2024, Cook has found the end zone five times on the ground this season, scoring in every game except Week 5 against the New England Patriots.
Cook is also playing a higher snap share this season than he did in 2024, playing 62.0 percent of Buffalo’s snaps through five games. That’s led to him seeing at least 13 carries in every game and 19 or more carries in three games this season.
He should be able to find the end zone on Monday night.
Bijan Robinson Anytime TD (-130)
Speaking of bad run defenses, the Bills are right there with the Falcons. Buffalo ranks 28th in the NFL in EPA/Rush, and it allowed a pair of rushing scores to Rhamondre Stevenson in the Week 5 loss to the Pats.
Overall, the Bills have given up seven rushing scores in five games and are allowing 5.6 yards per carry – the third-worst mark in the NFL.
Enter: Bijan Robinson.
The Falcons star is arguably the best running back in the league, and he can be dominant both as a runner and a receiver. This season, Robinson has 314 rushing yards and 270 receiving yards in four games, finding the end zone twice.
He’s played 74.7 percent of the Falcons’ snaps and has received at least 18 touches in every game, giving him a terrific floor against one of the worst run defenses in the NFL.
Dalton Kincaid Anytime TD (+255)
The Falcons have allowed just eight catches by tight ends in the 2025 season, but I’m still buying Dalton Kincaid in Monday night’s matchup.
The Bills tight end has found the end zone three times in the 2025 season, and he’s becoming Josh Allen’s favorite target, racking up 20 catches (on 24 targets) for 287 yards this season.
Even though he didn’t score in Week 5, Kincaid had arguably his best game, catching six passes for 108 yards against New England.
At +255, he’s worth a look as one of the go-to options in this passing game. Only Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir have more targets than Kincaid this season, and he leads the team in receiving scores.
