Bills vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8 (Bet on Allen)
The Buffalo Bills are looking to get back on track against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8. Normally, that wouldn’t sound like a tough task. However, the Panthers have won three straight games and four of their last five.
After scoring at least 30 points in their first four games, the Bills have been held to 20 and 14 in their last two. Can they get the offense going again in Carolina?
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Bills vs. Panthers on Sunday, October 26.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Bills vs. Panthers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Josh Allen OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-131)
- Josh Allen OVER 13.5 Longest Rush (-115)
- Rico Dowdle Anytime Touchdown (+155)
Josh Allen OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-131)
I’m a bit confused as to why this is priced at just -131 for Josh Allen to throw multiple touchdown passes. He’s done so in four straight weeks and five of six games this season, including three against Miami a few weeks back.
Sure, the Panthers didn’t allow a passing touchdown last week, but that was against the Jets. Right before that, Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa each threw for three in back-to-back weeks. Drake Maye tagged them for two the week prior.
The Bills need to pick it up against the Panthers, and Allen will be sure they do just that.
Josh Allen OVER 13.5 Longest Rush (-115)
Allen is just as dangerous with his legs as he is with his arm. The Bills quarterback has had longest rushes of 40, 19, 27, 19, and 24 since being held to a nine-yard run against Baltimore in the season opener.
Those are five straight games with longest rushes well over this 13.5 mark.
The Panthers haven’t allowed many quarterbacks to run this season, but they also haven’t played Josh Allen. Kyler Murray ran for 32 yards on seven carries in Week 2. Justin Fields carried the ball four times for 22 yards last week.
Allen should be able to keep his streak going in Carolina.
Rico Dowdle Anytime Touchdown (+155)
Rico Dowdle has become quite the weapon for the Panthers. He got his chance when Chubba Hubbard was out, and he’s still firmly in the mix in Carolina’s offense.
Dowdle played 33 snaps last week to Hubbard’s 38, but the former had 18 touches (17 carries, 1 reception) to the veteran’s 16 (14 carries, 2 receptions).
Dowdle has two touchdowns in three games this season. Although he didn’t score last week, I’m happy to take these +155 odds for him to find the end zone against the Bills.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.