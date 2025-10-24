Bills vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Buffalo Rallies to Cover)
The NFL’s reigning MVP is looking for redemption and will look to find it against one of the NFL’s hottest teams in Week 8. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday as a 7.5-point road favorite after losing their second straight game in Week 7. The Panthers have won three straight and have all the momentum ahead of this matchup, though.
The Bills kicked off the year with four straight wins and appeared to be real contenders, but their point production has dropped off drastically since then. The Panthers have found comfort in their sturdy run defense, and staying strong in that area will be key against James Cook. Especially with Bryce Young listed as doubtful because of an ankle injury. Can Carolina prevent Buffalo from bouncing back?
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Bills vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bills: +7.5 (-112)
- Panthers: -7.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bills: -390
- Panthers: +310
Total
- 46.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Carolina has quietly been one of the NFL’s better teams against the spread this season. The Panthers have covered in five of their seven games while the Bills have only covered twice.
Bills vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction
Young has made strides to improve in 2025 but is dealing with a high ankle sprain that could keep him off the gridiron for a few weeks. Andy Dalton appears poised to step in as Carolina’s fill-in starter, and we’ve seen what the Panthers look like with him running the offense.
The Panthers were 1-4 straight up and against the spread in the four games Dalton started in last season. They averaged 19.4 points per game in those contests. Dalton has looked solid in the limited action he’s gotten this year, but history tells us that Carolina is worse off with him running the show.
Allen, Cook and the Bills receiving corps should have enough in the tank to win and cover the spread against Carolina without Young.
Final Score Prediction: Bills 28, Panthers 20
