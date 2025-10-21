Bills vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
The Buffalo Bills have lost two straight games but have a great chance to get back on track after their bye week against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8.
Carolina is feeling good after winning three straight games, and four of its last five, but the Panthers haven’t played anyone on the Bills’ level in that stretch.
Can the Bills bounce back in Carolina?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 8.
Bills vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bills -7.5 (-105)
- Panthers +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bills: -395
- Panthers: +310
Total
- 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bills vs. Panthers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 26
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Bills record: 4-2
- Panthers record: 4-3
Bills vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- The Bills are 2-4 against the spread this season.
- The Panthers are 5-2 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 3-3 in the Bills' games this season.
- The OVER is 4-3 in the Panthers' games this season.
- The Bills are 1-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Panthers are 3-0 against the spread at home this season.
Bills vs. Panthers Injury Reports
Bills Injury Report
- TBA
Panthers Injury Report
- TBA
Bills vs. Panthers Key Player to Watch
Rico Dowdle, running back, Carolina Panthers
Panthers running back Rico Dowdle is enjoying a breakout season in Carolina. After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Cowboys, Dowdle is finally getting his chance, and he’s taking advantage of it.
Dowdle has 551 yards and two touchdowns on 98 carries this season, but most of that has come in the last few weeks. Even with Chubba Hubbard back against the Jets, Dowdle had 79 yards on 17 carries to the starter’s 31 yards on 14 carries.
In the last three weeks, Dowdle now has 468 yards on 70 carries.
The Bills have one of the best passing defenses in the league, but allow a league-worst 159.3 rushing yards per game. The Panthers are going to need to lean on both backs to keep Buffalo’s offense off the field if they want a chance to stay in the game.
Bills vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
Who let the Panthers get hot?
Sure, it was against the Jets, Cowboys, and Dolphins, and the Falcons two weeks before that, but you can only play your schedule, and that’s what Carolina has done. But now with Buffalo coming to town, the Panthers party might come to an end.
While the Bills should win this game, I’m going to take the Panthers plus the points. The Bills lost their last two games outright as -8 and -4 favorites, and have only covered as favorites once this season.
I’ll take the Panthers to give the Bills a scare leading up to Halloween.
Pick: Panthers +7.5 (-115)
