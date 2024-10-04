Bills vs. Texans Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (Buffalo Will Trounce Houston in AFC Clash)
The Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans will face off in one of the most intriguing matchups in Week 5 of the NFL season. Both teams have Super Bowl aspirations and this game will prove to be a measuring stick to see how they stack up as AFC contenders.
Both teams are atop their respective divisions with 3-1 records and the winner of this game will come out of the week in a great spot as the NFL heads into the thick of the 2024 campaign.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Bills vs. Texans Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bills -1.5 (-102)
- Texans +1.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Bills -110
- Texans -108
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-105)
- UNDER 47.5 (-115)
The Texans originally opened as 1-point favorites on Sunday but since then the line has flipped to where it sits now, which is the Bills sitting as 1.5-point favorites. The total has increased one point from 46.5 to 47.5.
Bills vs. Texans Final Score Prediction
As I wrote about in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I love the Bills in this game and I think they're going to roll through the Texans.
Some of the metrics surrounding the Texans are deceiving heading into this week. They're 3-1 on the season, but they haven't exactly had a strong schedule thus far with wins against the Colts, Bears, and Jaguars. Their only game against a good team, the Vikings, ended in a blowout loss for the Texans.
The glaring weakness for the Texans this week is their run defense. They have allowed 4.7 yards per carry through the first four weeks. Unfortunately for them, the Bills' offense is built to run the football and when they have success on the ground, they're in a great spot to win. The Ravens were able to stop the run and put the Bills in a negative game split, which led to a loss for Buffalo.
The Texans have a great young roster, but I still think they need some more time to develop to truly be considered one of the elite teams in the AFC. I'll back the bills in this one to bounce back with a win.
The Bills' offense, especially when they can run the ball, can put up points in a hurry. I also have no desire to bet on this being a low-scoring game when the Texans have C.J. Stroud on their side. I think Buffalo wins this one by a significant margin, but it's going to be an offensive shootout.
Final score prediction: Bills 34, Texans 24
