Expert NFL ATS Betting Picks for Every Game in Week 5 (Will Cowboys Cover vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football?)

Sports Illustrated's Jennifer Piacenti and Iain MacMillan give out their spread picks for every single NFL Week 5 game.

Iain MacMillan, Jennifer Piacenti

Nov 13, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of their game at Heinz Field. The Cowboys won the game, 35-30. Mandatory Credit: Jason Bridge-Imagn Images
We're four weeks into the 2024 NFL season and it's time to lock in our picks for Week 5. With four teams on a BYE, we have just 14 games to watch and bet on this week, including a classic Sunday Night Football showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers.

If all you care about is which team wins this week, you can check out the Sports Illustrated team's straight-up picks for every game here. If you're a bettor who opts to bet on point spreads every week, you've come to the right place.

Sports Illustrated's two NFL betting experts, Jennifer Piacenti and Iain MacMillan, are making a spread pick for every single game this season. Iain MacMillan had a strong bounce-back performance in Week 4. Can he keep it going in Week 5?

Week 3 Records

  • Jennifer Piacenti: 7-9 (-2.64 units)
  • Iain MacMillan: 10-6 (+3.09 units)

Season-to-Date Records

  • Jennifer Piacenti: 30-34 (-6.74 units)
  • Iain MacMillan: 32-32 (-3.1 units)

All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons (-1.5)

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Bucs
  • Iain MacMillan: Falcons

Jets vs. Vikings (-2.5)

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Vikings
  • Iain MacMillan: Jets

Browns vs. Commanders (-3)

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Browns
  • Iain MacMillan: Browns

Ravens (-2.5) vs. Bengals

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Ravens 
  • Iain MacMillan: Ravens

Bills (-1) vs. Texans

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Bills 
  • Iain MacMillan: Bills

Panthers vs. Bears (-4)

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Panthers 
  • Iain MacMillan: Panthers

Colts vs. Jaguars (-3)

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Colts
  • Iain MacMillan: Jaguars

Dolphins vs. Patriots (-1)

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Patriots 
  • Iain MacMillan: Dolphins

Cardinals vs. 49ers (-7)

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Cardinals
  • Iain MacMillan: Cardinals

Raiders vs. Broncos (-3)

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Raiders
  • Iain MacMillan: Broncos

Giants vs. Seahawks (-6)

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Seahawks 
  • Iain MacMillan: Giants

Packers (-3) vs. Rams

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Packers
  • Iain MacMillan: Packers

Cowboys vs. Steelers (-2.5)

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Cowboys
  • Iain MacMillan: Cowboys

Saints vs. Chiefs (-5)

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Saints 
  • Iain MacMillan: Saints

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Jennifer Piacenti
JENNIFER PIACENTI

Jennifer Piacenti is a fantasy sports and betting analyst for Sports Illustrated. She serves as a host for Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio and has her own podcast, “Waiver Wired,” on the Extra Points podcast network. Piacenti is also a featured expert on MLB Network’s “Bettor’s Eye” and is a member of the esteemed Tout Wars, the fantasy baseball battle of the experts. She is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association and is a 2020 Scott Fish Bowl finalist.

