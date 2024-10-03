Expert NFL ATS Betting Picks for Every Game in Week 5 (Will Cowboys Cover vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football?)
We're four weeks into the 2024 NFL season and it's time to lock in our picks for Week 5. With four teams on a BYE, we have just 14 games to watch and bet on this week, including a classic Sunday Night Football showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers.
If all you care about is which team wins this week, you can check out the Sports Illustrated team's straight-up picks for every game here. If you're a bettor who opts to bet on point spreads every week, you've come to the right place.
Sports Illustrated's two NFL betting experts, Jennifer Piacenti and Iain MacMillan, are making a spread pick for every single game this season. Iain MacMillan had a strong bounce-back performance in Week 4. Can he keep it going in Week 5?
Week 3 Records
- Jennifer Piacenti: 7-9 (-2.64 units)
- Iain MacMillan: 10-6 (+3.09 units)
Season-to-Date Records
- Jennifer Piacenti: 30-34 (-6.74 units)
- Iain MacMillan: 32-32 (-3.1 units)
All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buccaneers vs. Falcons (-1.5)
- Jennifer Piacenti: Bucs
- Iain MacMillan: Falcons
Jets vs. Vikings (-2.5)
- Jennifer Piacenti: Vikings
- Iain MacMillan: Jets
Browns vs. Commanders (-3)
- Jennifer Piacenti: Browns
- Iain MacMillan: Browns
Ravens (-2.5) vs. Bengals
- Jennifer Piacenti: Ravens
- Iain MacMillan: Ravens
Bills (-1) vs. Texans
- Jennifer Piacenti: Bills
- Iain MacMillan: Bills
Panthers vs. Bears (-4)
- Jennifer Piacenti: Panthers
- Iain MacMillan: Panthers
Colts vs. Jaguars (-3)
- Jennifer Piacenti: Colts
- Iain MacMillan: Jaguars
Dolphins vs. Patriots (-1)
- Jennifer Piacenti: Patriots
- Iain MacMillan: Dolphins
Cardinals vs. 49ers (-7)
- Jennifer Piacenti: Cardinals
- Iain MacMillan: Cardinals
Raiders vs. Broncos (-3)
- Jennifer Piacenti: Raiders
- Iain MacMillan: Broncos
Giants vs. Seahawks (-6)
- Jennifer Piacenti: Seahawks
- Iain MacMillan: Giants
Packers (-3) vs. Rams
- Jennifer Piacenti: Packers
- Iain MacMillan: Packers
Cowboys vs. Steelers (-2.5)
- Jennifer Piacenti: Cowboys
- Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
Saints vs. Chiefs (-5)
- Jennifer Piacenti: Saints
- Iain MacMillan: Saints
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.