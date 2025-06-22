SI

Bills' Win Total Points to Capturing AFC No. 1 Seed in 2025

Iain MacMillan

The Bills have the highest win total for the 2025 NFL Season.
The 2025 NFL season is quickly approaching, and sportsbooks across the internet have released win totals for all 32 teams.

Of the 32 teams, it's the Bills who currently have the highest win total. Let's dive into what we can expect from their season ahead.

Buffalo Bills Win Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

  • OVER 11.5 (-160)
  • UNDER 11.5 (+135)

Bills Have Highest Win Total in NFL

Four teams have a win total of 11.5, but it's the Bills who have the shortest odds to hit the OVER at -160, meaning they have an implied probability of 61.54% of winning at least 12 games in 2025.

The Bills will go as far as the reigning MVP, Josh Allen, can take them. Many people believed that last year would be a down season for the Bills after some roster turnover, but the Bills went on to play to a 13-4 record, eventually suffering another heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

The Bills have now won at least 11 games in the past five seasons, and now they're returning almost their entire roster from a year ago while adding in some key pieces like Joey Bosa and Joshua Palmer.

One of the biggest things going the Bills' way and a significant reason for their high win total is their relatively easy schedule. According to Tankathon.com, the Bills have the fifth-easiest schedule in the league in 2025. They play just five games against teams who made the playoffs a year ago and will also face the struggling NFC South, as well as divisional opponents of their own in the AFC East, who are in the midst of a rebuild.

All is lining up for the Bills to capture the No. 1 seed in the AFC this season, which would be a huge benefit in their hunt for finally capturing their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

