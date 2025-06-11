Every NFL Team’s Win Total Projection for the 2025 Season (Bills' Easy Schedule Leads to High Win Total)
The NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror, and now all 32 teams across the league are entering mandatory minicamps, which means we're two months away from training camp. The football season is closer than you think.
That means it's time to dive into the futures markets for the upcoming campaign. If you want an idea of how your favorite team is likely to do this season, the best place to look is the projected win totals. Check out some of your favorite betting sites to see where your team ranks in the win total category.
Which teams have the highest? Which teams have the lowest? Let's take a look.
All odds below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Arizona Cardinals Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (+100)
- UNDER 8.5 (-120)
Atlanta Falcons Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-130)
- UNDER 7.5 (+110)
Baltimore Ravens Win Total
- OVER 11.5 (-110)
- UNDER 11.5 (-110)
Buffalo Bills Win Total
- OVER 11.5 (-160)
- UNDER 11.5 (+135)
Carolina Panthers Win Total
- OVER 6.5 (-140)
- UNDER 6.5 (+120)
Chicago Bears Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (+125)
- UNDER 8.5 (-150)
Cincinnati Bengals Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-130)
- UNDER 9.5 (+115)
Cleveland Browns Win Total
- OVER 5.5 (+135)
- UNDER 5.5 (-155)
Dallas Cowboys Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-140)
- UNDER 7.5 (+120)
Denver Broncos Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (+105)
- UNDER 9.5 (-125)
Detroit Lions Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (+125)
- UNDER 10.5 (-150)
Green Bay Packers Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (+105)
- UNDER 9.5 (-125)
Houston Texans Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (+105)
- UNDER 9.5 (-125)
Indianapolis Colts Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-110)
- UNDER 7.5 (-110)
Jacksonville Jaguars Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-110)
- UNDER 7.5 (-110)
Kansas City Chiefs Win Total
- OVER 11.5 (+105)
- UNDER 11.5 (-125)
Las Vegas Raiders Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (+140)
- UNDER 7.5 (-165)
Los Angeles Chargers Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-105)
- UNDER 9.5 (-115)
Los Angeles Rams Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-135)
- UNDER 9.5 (+115)
Miami Dolphins Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (+150)
- UNDER 8.5 (-175)
Minnesota Vikings Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (-135)
- UNDER 8.5 (+115)
New England Patriots Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-160)
- UNDER 7.5 (+135)
New Orleans Saints Win Total
- OVER 6.5 (+115)
- UNDER 6.5 (-135)
New York Giants Win Total
- OVER 5.5 (+120)
- UNDER 5.5 (-140)
New York Jets Win Total
- OVER 5.5 (-140)
- UNDER 5.5 (+120)
Philadelphia Eagles Win Total
- OVER 11.5 (+115)
- UNDER 11.5 (-135)
Pittsburgh Steelers Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (+110)
- UNDER 8.5 (-130)
San Francisco 49ers Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (-110)
- UNDER 10.5 (-110)
Seattle Seahawks Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-135)
- UNDER 7.5 (+110)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (+100)
- UNDER 9.5 (-120)
Tennessee Titans Win Total
- OVER 5.5 (-130)
- UNDER 5.5 (+110)
Washington Commanders Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-110)
- UNDER 9.5 (-110)
The Buffalo Bills sit with the highest win total this season at 11.5, with the OVER juiced to -160. According to Tankathon.com, the Bills have the fifth-easiest schedule this season with only five games against playoff teams from a year ago, which likely plays a big role in their high win total this season.
The Giants have the lowest win total in the NFL at 5.5, with the UNDER also juiced to -160. Not only are they in a rebuilding phase with significant questions to answer at several positions, but they have the most difficult schedule in the NFL. Having to play the Eagles, Commanders, and Cowboys each twice, along with games against the Chiefs, Lions, 49ers, and Packers, is going to lead to a long season for New York.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
