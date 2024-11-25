Blazers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 25
The Portland Trail Blazers pulled off an upset win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night behind 20-point games from Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe – and a 19-rebound game from rookie Donovan Clingan.
Now, Portland is set as a road underdog on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies, who scored 142 points in a win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.
Memphis is 10-7 on the season and 6-3 straight up at home, despite the fact that Ja Morant and Desmond Bane have missed time this season with injuries. Morant has been upgraded to questionable for this matchup, a sign that he’s nearing a potential return.
Who should bettors target on Monday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, prop bets to consider and my favorite bet for Monday’s Western Conference clash.
Blazers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Blazers +10 (-115)
- Grizzlies -10 (-105)
Moneyline
- Blazers: +320
- Grizzlies: -410
Total
- 230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Blazers vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 25
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedEXForum
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports, Root Sports NW
- Blazers record: 7-10
- Grizzlies record: 10-7
Blazers vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Blazers Injury Report
- Deandre Ayton – doubtful
- Donovan Clingan – out
- Jerami Grant – questionable
- Scoot Henderson – questionable
- Bryce McGowens – out
- Kris Murray – questionable
- Matisse Thybulle – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Zach Edey – out
- GG Jackson – out
- Ja Morant – questionable
- Vince Williams Jr. – out
Blazers vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Portland Trail Blazers Prop Bets
- Anfernee Simons OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-120)
Simons has six games this season where he’s hit three or more shots from beyond the arc, but he’s struggled shooting the 3-ball – just 30.7 percent this season. Still, the Blazers guard shot 4-for-11 from 3 in his last game, and he’s taken at least seven shots from beyond the arc in 10 of his 14 games.
Given that usage, Simons is worth a shot at just 2.5 3-pointers, especially with the Blazers potentially down multiple rotation pieces tonight.
Memphis Grizzlies Prop Bets
- Ja Morant OVER 6.5 Assists (-148)
If Ja Morant returns on Monday, this assists prop is way too low for the All-Star guard.
On the season, Morant is averaging 9.1 assists per game, clearing 6.5 dimes in six of his eight games. In those eight games, Morant has at least nine assists every time that he’s cleared this prop.
Even though he’d likely be on a minutes if he returns, Morant should be in the mix for seven or more dimes against Portland, which ranks 23rd in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
Blazers vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
Memphis has been one of the best OVER teams in the NBA this season (12-5) despite the fact that it ranks in the top 10 in the NBA in defensive rating.
Meanwhile, the Blazers have hit the UNDER in 10 of their 17 games (10-6-1) and rank dead last in the NBA in offensive rating.
This total is up in the 230s, but I think the UNDER is the clear play, especially if Jerami Grant sits out. Portland’s offense is already one of the worst in the league, and it can’t really afford another proven scorer sitting against an elite Grizzlies defense.
Memphis does push the pace (No. 3 in the league), but it may win this game big and call off the dogs – the Grizz are 10-point favorites on Monday.
I’ll take the UNDER as the Grizzlies defense should make things tough on Portland tonight.
Pick: UNDER 230.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
