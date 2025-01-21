Blazers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 21
The Miami Heat are hanging on to a play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference, knocking off the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday afternoon to move back over .500 (21-20) in the 2024-25 season.
With Jimmy Butler back in the lineup – but still wanting out – the Heat are in a weird position over the next few weeks ahead of the trade deadline. Despite that, oddsmakers are still treating them as a playoff team in their matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.
Portland is a double-digit underdog in Miami tonight, despite the fact that it pulled off an upset against the Chicago Bulls in its last game. While the Blazers are expected to be in contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, they have done a solid job against the spread (11-9-1) as road underdogs this season.
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, player props to bet, and my prediction on Tuesday night.
Blazers vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Blazers +11 (-108)
- Heat -11 (-112)
Moneyline
- Blazers: +410
- Heat: -550
Total
- 221.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Blazers vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 21
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Sun, Root Sports
- Blazers record: 14-28
- Heat record: 21-20
Blazers vs. Heat Injury Reports
Blazers Injury Report
- Donovan Clingan – out
- Taze Moore – out
- Kris Murray – questionable
- Rayan Rupert – out
- Anfernee Simons – questionable
- Matisse Thybulle – out
- Robert Williams III – questionable
Heat Injury Report
- Bam Adebayo – available
- Keshad Johnson – available
- Josh Richardson – out
- Dru Smith – out
- Isaiah Stevens – out
Blazers vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets Today
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jerami Grant OVER 12.5 Points (-105)
After missing nine straight games with an injury, Jerami Grant returned to the Blazers lineup late last week and has appeared in two games. He finished with just seven points on six shots in his first game back, but Grant then rebounded with 18 points on 11 shots in a win over the Chicago Bulls.
Grant also played 30 minutes in that game, a sign that he’s returning to his usual role in the rotation. With Anfernee Simons questionable, I expect Grant to be one of the leading scorers and options for the Blazers on Tuesday night. He’s averaging 14.8 points per game – two more than his prop line tonight.
Miami Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyler Herro OVER 21.5 Points (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I think Tyler Herro is undervalued on Tuesday night:
Even with Jimmy Butler back in the lineup, Tyler Herro is the No. 1 option for the Miami Heat offense – and for good reason.
Herro is in the middle of a career season, averaging 24.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from 3-point range.
The former Sixth Man of the Year has a real argument for the Most Improved Player award this season, and he’s undervalued at his current points prop – even with Miami heavily favored against Portland.
First off, the Heat are far from guaranteed to pick up a blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers, and Herro torched Portland earlier this month, scoring 32 points on 11-of-22 shooting (7-for-14 from 3). The Blazers rank just 28th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage this season and allow more than 13 made 3s per game.
That lines up well for Herro, who has cleared 21.5 points in nine of 14 games since Christmas. He’s averaging 24.3 points per game over that stretch.
Blazers vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
Miami enters this game at 8-7 against the spread as a home favorite, but with Butler giving Miami less than his usual production so far this season, I think the right play is to take the points on Tuesday.
Portland is 6-6 against the spread this season when set as a double-digit underdog, and the Heat failed to cover in their lone game as a double-digit favorite.
These teams did not play a close game in Portland (Miami won by 21), but Deandre Ayton, Grant, and Robert Williams III – three of the team’s best veterans – all didn’t play.
Over their last 10 games, these teams are both in the bottom 10 in the NBA in net rating. With Miami posting an average scoring margin of just 5.1 points per game as a home favorite, I think Tuesday's contest will be closer than oddsmakers expect.
Pick: Blazers +11 (-108)
