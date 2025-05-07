Blue Jays vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 7
The Toronto Blue Jays are aiming to snap a three-game skid on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Angels, who are currently dead last in the AL West standings.
Oddsmakers have the Blue Jays favored on the road in this game, and it’s likely because of their edge on the mound.
Jose Berrios (3.98 ERA) has been solid over his last six starts, posting a 3.03 ERA while leading the Blue Jays to a 5-2 record overall in his seven outings. Meanwhile, Los Angeles’ Yusei Kikuchi – a former Blue Jay – has a 4.21 ERA this season and has yet to earn a win (0-4) in his decisions.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Blue Jays vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+130)
- Angels +1.5 (-155)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays: -125
- Angels: +105
Total
- 8.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
Blue Jays vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Jose Berrios (1-1, 3.98 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Yusei Kikuchi (0-4, 4.21 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 7
- Time: 9:38 p.m. EST
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSW, SN1
- Blue Jays record: 16-19
- Angels record: 14-20
Blue Jays vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets
Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jose Berrios UNDER 1.5 Walks Allowed (+100)
This is an interesting matchup for Berrios, who has walked at least one batter in every start (16 walks allowed overall). However, the Angels have only drawn 75 walks as a team this season – dead last in MLB.
At even money, I think the UNDER is worth a look for Berrios in this matchup, as he’s traditionally been a solid pitcher at avoiding walks, averaging 2.5 per nine innings or less in each of the last four completed seasons.
He’s averaging 3.5 per nine innings this season, so I expect that number to drop as the campaign continues, especially in a matchup like this one.
Blue Jays vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Blue Jays are a solid bet on the road on Wednesday:
The Toronto Blue Jays are three games under .500 – and on a three-game losing streak – heading into Wednesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Angels.
Los Angeles has a minus-59 run differential this season and sits in dead last in the AL West heading into this matchup, and I think the Jays are in a great spot to pick up a road win.
Jose Berrios is on the mound for Toronto, and he’s put together an impressive start to the season, leading the Jays to a 5-2 record in his seven starts, allowing three or fewer earned runs in five of them.
After a rough first outing where he gave up six runs, Berrios has a 3.03 ERA over his last six outings. He has the advantage in this matchup against Angels lefty Yusei Kikuchi, who is 0-4 with a 4.21 ERA. The Angels are struggling in his starts, going just 1-6 straight up.
Plus, Los Angeles is 29th in MLB in bullpen ERA (6.95), so I don’t have a ton of confidence in it to shut down the Jays once the left exits.
This is a solid spot to buy low on the Jays to end their three-game losing streak.
Pick: Blue Jays Moneyline (-125 at DraftKings)
