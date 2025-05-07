Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Yankees-Padres, Blue Jays-Angels and Giants-Cubs)
Wednesday’s MLB action features a ton of afternoon games, and I’m eyeing one of them in today’s Walk-Off Wagers – our daily MLB Best Bets column here at SI Betting.
The San Francisco Giants are off to a strong start in the 2025 season, and they may be undervalued as road underdogs against starter Ben Brown and the Chicago Cubs this afternoon.
In addition to a pick for that game, I’m eyeing a play for the rubber match between the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres after they split the first two meetings in their series earlier this week. Can New York build on a 12-run game with Max Fried on the mound?
Let’s break down each of these picks and their latest odds on Wednesday, May 7.
MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, May 7
- Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline (-125) vs. Los Angeles Angels
- San Francisco Giants (+124) vs. Chicago Cubs
- New York Yankees Moneyline (-180) vs. San Diego Padres
Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline (-125) vs. Los Angeles Angels
The Toronto Blue Jays are three games under .500 – and on a three-game losing streak – heading into Wednesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Angels.
Los Angeles has a minus-59 run differential this season and sits in dead last in the AL West heading into this matchup, and I think the Jays are in a great spot to pick up a road win.
Jose Berrios is on the mound for Toronto, and he’s put together an impressive start to the season, leading the Jays to a 5-2 record in his seven starts, allowing three or fewer earned runs in five of them.
After a rough first outing where he gave up six runs, Berrios has a 3.03 ERA over his last six outings. He has the advantage in this matchup against Angels lefty Yusei Kikuchi, who is 0-4 with a 4.21 ERA. The Angels are struggling in his starts, going just 1-6 straight up.
Plus, Los Angeles is 29th in MLB in bullpen ERA (6.95), so I don’t have a ton of confidence in it to shut down the Jays once the left exits.
This is a solid spot to buy low on the Jays to end their three-game losing streak.
San Francisco Giants (+124) vs. Chicago Cubs
Are the Giants undervalued against the first-place Cubs? I think so.
Even though Chicago (22-15) is in first in the NL Central, the Giants actually have a better record (23-14) so far this season. Unfortunately, San Francisco plays in the loaded NL West and is currently in third place.
The Giants have Robbie Ray on the mound in this game, and he’s put together some impressive outings as of late, including seven innings of two-hit ball in his last start.
Ray has a 3.05 ERA this season, and the Giants are a perfect 7-0 in his starts. Part of the reason San Francisco has been so effective has been the team’s bullpen, as it ranks No. 2 in the league in bullpen ERA at 2.53.
On the Cubs’ side, Ben Brown has not been as great as Ray, posting a 4.88 ERA in seven outings. The Cubbies also are just 25th in MLB in bullpen ERA (4.71) this season.
While Chicago’s offense has been great – third in MLB in OPS – I lean with Ray and the Giants to steal this game on the road.
New York Yankees Moneyline (-180) vs. San Diego Padres
The Yankees put together a huge offensive showing on Tuesday night to even their series with the Padres, and they have ace Max Fried on the mound for Wednesday's series finale.
Fried has been terrific in pinstripes, posting a 1.01 ERA in seven starts, leading the Yankees to a 7-0 record when he’s on the mound. I’m buying him to keep that going on Wednesday against a San Diego team that ranks just 27th in MLB in OPS over the last 15 days.
The Padres are turning to Dylan Cease on the mound in this game, and he’s struggled in 2025, posting a 5.61 ERA while allowing at least two runs in six of his seven outings. For comparison, Fried has given up just five earned runs all season and only has two starts where he’s given up more than one earned run.
New York’s offense is also the best in baseball when it comes to OPS and second-best in runs scored. I’ll back the Yanks to get the series victory with their ace on the bump.
