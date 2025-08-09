Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Saturday, Aug. 9
The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers are two teams that are holding a three-game lead in their respective divisions.
The Boston Red Sox are close behind the Blue Jays in the AL East, and the San Diego Padres are close behind the Dodgers in the NL West. Ironically, those two teams are facing each other in their own series in San Diego this weekend.
All of this added up to this being a big series for all teams involved. The Dodgers took Game 1 at home last night, so the Blue Jays will look to even up the series in Los Angeles tonight, despite being underdogs.
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-152)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+126)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays +140
- Dodgers -166
Total
- Over 8.5 (-114)
- Under 8.5 (-106)
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Chris Bassitt, RHP (11-5, 4.12 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Blake Snell, LHP (1-1, 3.21 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 9
- Time: 9:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
- Blue Jays Record: 68-49
- Dodgers Record: 67-49
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Blake Snell UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-105) via BetMGM
One of the best bets in baseball all season long has been to bet the UNDER on the strikeouts total for whichever pitcher is facing the Blue Jays. They have by far the lowest strikeout total in the Majors at 17.1% and that number has been even better since the All-Star Break at 14.1%. Tonight, they'll face Blake Snell, who has surpassed two strikeouts in just one of his three starts this season.
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the Blue Jays as underdogs tonight:
No offense in baseball has been as good as the Blue Jays since the All-Star Break. They're batting .321 with an OPS of .908 in that time frame. Meanwhile, the Dodgers' offense continues to have its struggles, ranking just 14th in OPS since the pause in play last month.
The Jays will also start one of their best pitchers tonight in Chris Bassitt, who has a strong 11-5 record and a 4.12 ERA on the season. The Blue Jays' best chance to get a win in this series is tonight. They're a strong underdog option at +140.
Pick: Blue Jays +140
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!