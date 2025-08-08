Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 8
Both the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers are in first place in their respective divisions entering their weekend series in Los Angeles.
Clayton Kershaw (3.29 ERA) is on the mound for the Dodgers in this matchup, and he’s looking to build on a strong start to his 2025 season where he’s led L.A. to wins in eight of his 13 starts.
Meanwhile, a former Dodger – Max Scherzer – is on the mound for the Blue Jays for the ninth time in 2025.
Both of these veterans may be headed to the Hall of Fame someday, but who has the edge on Aug. 8?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Friday’s action between these two World Series contenders.
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-170)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+139)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays: +113
- Dodgers: -137
Total
- 9 (Over -101/Under -121)
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Max Scherzer (2-1, 4.39 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Clayton Kershaw (5-2, 3.29 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Aug. 8
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, SNET
- Blue Jays record: 68-48
- Dodgers record: 66-49
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Clayton Kershaw UNDER 2.5 Strikeouts (+130)
This may seem like a crazy bet for a pitcher with a resume like Kershaw, but the veteran left-hander has not struck out a ton of batters this season.
In fact, he’s averaging just 3.2 strikeouts per game this season, punching out 42 batters in 65.2 innings of work. Now, he’s facing a Toronto team that is hitting .311 over the last month and ranks dead last in MLB in K’s per game (6.58) this season.
I’ll fade Kershaw, who has five games already this season where he failed to clear this line, on Friday night.
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why the OVER is the bet in this matchup between two World Series contenders:
Two of the best pitchers of their generation are facing off on Friday night, as Max Scherzer and the Toronto Blue Jays hit the road to play Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
This season, Kershaw has a 3.29 ERA, and he’s led the Dodgers to a 8-5 record in 13 appearances. However, his expected ERA sits at 3.96, and his expected batting average against is in just the 29th percentile (.262).
Toronto’s offense has been rolling, scoring 10 or more runs in three games in a row, and it ranks first in batting average (.311), OPS (.891) and runs scored (149) over the last month.
This season, the Jays are the best OVER team (64-47-5) in MLB.
I’m expecting a high-scoring matchup in this series opener, as the Dodgers are 56-56-3 to the OVER and rank first in MLB in runs scored, second in OPS and fifth in batting average for the 2025 season.
Scherzer (4.39 ERA) has allowed three or more runs in half of his eight outings this season.
Even though he and Kershaw are legends and likely future Hall of Famers, I think this total is a little too low for two of the best offenses in MLB.
Pick: OVER 9 (-101 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.