Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for World Series Game 4
The Los Angeles Dodgers took down the Toronto Blue Jays in a marathon Game 3 on Monday night thanks to Freddie Freeman’s walk-off home run in the 18th inning. They’re right back at it on Tuesday night with the Dodgers looking for their third straight win.
Shohei Ohtani takes the mound for the Dodgers after his terrific game at the plate in Game 3. The Blue Jays counter with Shane Bieber, who has been up and down this postseason.
Will the Dodgers stay hot to take a 3-1 series lead at home?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Blue Jays vs. Dodgers on Tuesday night.
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-117)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-103)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays +176
- Dodgers -218
Total
- 8 (Over -120/Under -102)
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Blue Jays: Shane Bieber (1-0, 4.38 ERA)
- Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (2-0, 2.25 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, October 27
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Dodgers record: 90-72 (2-1)
- Blue Jays record: 87-75 (1-2)
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-108)
Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has saved his best for the biggest stage. After a slow start to the playoffs, Ohtani had one of the best games ever to sweep the Brewers in the NLCS, and he hasn’t slowed down since.
Ohtani gets the ball on Tuesday night after reaching base nine times in Monday night’s marathon. He’s been getting better and better on the mound this season, ramping up to 100 pitches while striking out 10 in six innings in his last start against the Brewers.
He now has 27 strikeouts over his last three games, with eight in his final regular-season start against the Diamondbacks, nine in the NLDS against the Phillies, and those 10 in the clincher against Milwaukee.
Toronto’s bats should be sluggish after a long game on Monday night, and Ohtani will be ready to take advantage on the mound.
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
The bats went cold for 10 innings on Monday night before Freddie Freeman’s walk-off home run in the 18th. It’s a quick turnaround now for Game 4 on Tuesday night, and pitching should once again reign supreme.
Ohtani has been terrific on the mound in the playoffs, allowing just three runs on five hits across 12 innings. Shane Bieber got pulled early in his last start as he danced around seven hits to allow just two runs in 3.2 innings, and the Blue Jays ended up winning 4-3. He went six innings allowing two runs in his previous start against the Mariners.
Both Ohtani and Bieber are capable of going deep into the game after the bullpens were emptied on Monday night.
Things get tighter as the series moves along, so I’ll take the under with two good pitchers on the mound in Game 4.
Pick: Under 8 (-102)
