Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Shohei Ohtani, Blue Jays-Dodgers World Series Game 4)
After a marathon Game 3, the Blue Jays and Dodgers are right back at it for Game 4 on Tuesday night.
Shane Bieber is on the mound for Toronto against Shohei Ohtani for Los Angeles.
My best bets for today are targeting Shohei Ohtani on the mound in a low-scoring game in LA.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Oct. 28.
MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 28
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Shohei Ohtani OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-108)
- Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Under 8 (-102)
Shohei Ohtani OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-108)
Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has saved his best for the biggest stage. After a slow start to the playoffs, Ohtani had one of the best games ever to sweep the Brewers in the NLCS, and he hasn’t slowed down since.
Ohtani gets the ball on Tuesday night after reaching base nine times in Monday night’s marathon. He’s been getting better and better on the mound this season, ramping up to 100 pitches while striking out 10 in six innings in his last start against the Brewers.
He now has 27 strikeouts over his last three games, with eight in his final regular-season start against the Diamondbacks, nine in the NLDS against the Phillies, and those 10 in the clincher against Milwaukee.
Toronto’s bats should be sluggish after a long game on Monday night, and Ohtani will be ready to take advantage on the mound.
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Under 8 (-102)
The bats went cold for 10 innings on Monday night before Freddie Freeman’s walk-off home run in the 18th. It’s a quick turnaround now for Game 4 on Tuesday night, and pitching should once again reign supreme.
Ohtani has been terrific on the mound in the playoffs, allowing just three runs on five hits across 12 innings. Shane Bieber got pulled early in his last start as he danced around seven hits to allow just two runs in 3.2 innings, and the Blue Jays ended up winning 4-3. He went six innings allowing two runs in his previous start against the Mariners.
Both Ohtani and Bieber are capable of going deep into the game after the bullpens were emptied on Monday night.
Things get tighter as the series moves along, so I’ll take the under with two good pitchers on the mound in Game 4.
