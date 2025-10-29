Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for World Series Game 5
The Toronto Blue Jays bounced back from an 18th-inning defeat for a 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night to even up the World Series at two games apiece.
It will be Trey Yesavage against Blake Snell on the mound in a Game 1 rematch, but now it’s just a best-of-three series after Toronto and Los Angeles split the first four games.
Who will take the crucial 3-2 series lead?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Blue Jays vs. Dodgers on Wednesday night.
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-120)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays +168
- Dodgers -207
Total
- 8 (Over -114/Under -107)
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Blue Jays: Trey Yesavage (2-1, 4.26 ERA)
- Dodgers: Blake Snell (3-1, 2.42 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, October 27
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Dodgers record: 90-72 (2-2)
- Blue Jays record: 87-75 (2-2)
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets
Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Ernie Clement OVER 0.5 Hits (-147)
I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:
Ernie Clement may not be a household name, but the Blue Jays third baseman is making a name for himself this postseason. He’s batting .393 (24 for 61) and has at least one hit in 13 of 15 contests in the playoffs, including 10 straight.
Clement went 2 for 4 in Game 1 (including a single off of Snell) and is coming off another 2 for 4 game last night.
The right-handed hitter was much better against southpaws this season, batting .326 with a .900 OPS as opposed to .254 and .622 against same-handed pitching.
I’ll take this price of -147 for Clement to stay hot in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
I also broke down my best bet for Game 4 in Walk-Off Wagers:
We’ve seen that both teams are capable of putting up a handful of runs in this series. The Blue Jays have scored 23 runs to the Dodgers’ 17 through four games, and only Game 2 went under the total.
I’m not expecting Snell to allow five runs again, but the Blue Jays had eight hits and three walks against him in Game 1, so Toronto should be able to get a few on the board against the starter.
Yesavage has allowed nine runs in 13.2 innings over his last three starts, including two runs in four innings in Game 1.
I wouldn’t be surprised if this is another back-and-forth game in Los Angeles with each team doing their part to get to the over.
Pick: Over 8 (-114)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.