Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Ernie Clement, Blue Jays-Dodgers Game 5)
We’re all tied up in the World Series again after the Blue Jays’ 6-2 victory in Game 4 on Tuesday night.
The Dodgers took an early 1-0 lead, but the Blue Jays never looked back after Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s two-run home run in the third inning.
It’s a pitching rematch of Game 1 with Trey Yesavage taking on Blake Snell in Game 5.
My best bets for today are targeting an unsung hero for Toronto and a high-scoring game in Los Angeles.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Oct. 29.
MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 29
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Ernie Clement OVER 0.5 Hits (-147)
- Blue Jays-Dodgers Over 8 (-114)
Ernie Clement OVER 0.5 Hits (-147)
Ernie Clement may not be a household name, but the Blue Jays third baseman is making a name for himself this postseason. He’s batting .393 (24 for 61) and has at least one hit in 13 of 15 contests in the playoffs, including 10 straight.
Clement went 2 for 4 in Game 1 (including a single off of Snell) and is coming off another 2 for 4 game last night.
The right-handed hitter was much better against southpaws this season, batting .326 with a .900 OPS as opposed to .254 and .622 against same-handed pitching.
I’ll take this price of -147 for Clement to stay hot in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
Blue Jays-Dodgers Over 8 (-114)
We’ve seen that both teams are capable of putting up a handful of runs in this series. The Blue Jays have scored 23 runs to the Dodgers’ 17 through four games, and only Game 2 went under the total.
I’m not expecting Snell to allow five runs again, but the Blue Jays had eight hits and three walks against him in Game 1, so Toronto should be able to get a few on the board against the starter.
Yesavage has allowed nine runs in 13.2 innings over his last three starts, including two runs in four innings in Game 1.
I wouldn’t be surprised if this is another back-and-forth game in Los Angeles with each team doing their part to get to the over.
