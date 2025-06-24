Blue Jays vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 24
The Toronto Blue Jays were one of the hottest teams in the Majors, but are now coming off a tough series loss to the Chicago White Sox.
Still, the Jays sit at 41-36 and are currently in a wild-card spot. They'll now face the Cleveland Guardians, who sit at 39-37, 8.5 games back from the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central. This series could play a big role in how the wild-card race plays out by the end of the series.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.
Blue Jays vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+140)
- Guardians +1.5 (-165)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays -120
- Guardians +100
Total
- Over 9 (-110)
- Under 9 (-110)
Blue Jays vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Eric Lauer, LHP (3-1, 2.29 ERA)
- Cleveland: Logan Allen, LHP (5-4, 4.21 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 24
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, Guardians TV Presented by Progressive, WKYC 3
- Blue Jays Record: 41-36
- Guardians Record: 39-37
Blue Jays vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet
- Logan Allen UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-106) via Caesars
In today's edition of Painting Corners, I broke down why I'm taking the UNDER on Logan Allen's strikeout total:
The Blue Jays continue to be elite at not striking out this season. Over the past 30 days, they've struck out on just 15.0% of their plate appearances, which is the lowest in the Majors in that time frame by 16.2%. Against lefties specifically, they have a strikeout rate of 18.4% this season, the second-best mark amongst all teams.
Tonight, they'll face a left-handed starter in Logan Allen, who has failed to reach 4+ strikeouts in four of his last six starts. I think he'll fail to reach that number again tonight.
Blue Jays vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
I think the Blue Jays are a great bet tonight as road favorites. I broke down why in today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers:
The Blue Jays and Guardians are on complete opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of their offensive production over the past month. In the last 30 days, the Blue Jays rank fourth in the Majors in OPS at .777 while the Guardians rank dead last at .633.
Logan Allen gets the start for the Guardians tonight, and his 4.58 FIP (Field Independent Pitching) and 1.477 WHIP lead me to believe the Blue Jays' hot offense will be able to get the best of him tonight. The Blue Jays, as slight road favorites, seem like a solid bet to make.
Pick: Blue Jays -120
