Blue Jays vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for ALCS Game 3
The Seattle Mariners host the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of the ALCS on Wednesday night after stealing Games 1 and 2 in the Great White North.
The Mariners opened things up with a 3-1 victory in Game 1, and then broke it open with a 10-3 win in Game 2 to steal home-field advantage.
Can Seattle take a commanding 3-0 lead tonight?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Blue Jays vs. Mariners on Wednesday night.
Blue Jays vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-206)
- Mariners -1.5 (+167)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays +109
- Mariners -132
Total
- 7 (Over -116/Under -105)
Blue Jays vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Blue Jays: Shane Bieber (0-0, 6.75 ERA)
- Mariners: George Kirby (0-0, 2.70 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, October 15
- Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Mariners record: 90-72 (2-0)
- Blue Jays record: 87-75 (0-2)
Blue Jays vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets
Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cal Raleigh OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-106)
I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:
Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh opened up the ALCS with two hits, including a home run, in Game 1, and came around to score twice in Game 2 despite going hitless, thanks in part to two walks in five plate appearances.
Raleigh is now batting .357 with a 1.078 through seven games this postseason. He is 10 for 28 with two home runs, five RBI, and five runs scored.
The Mariners’ lineup attacked Toronto pitching for 10 runs in Game 2, and Raleigh is perfectly positioned in the batting lineup for a HRR prop. He can drive in Randy Arozarena, hit a home run himself, or get on base for the middle of the order behind him.
Seattle should be rocking on Wednesday night, and so should Raleigh.
Blue Jays vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
I also broke down why I’m taking the Mariners in the Walk-Off Wagers column:
The Mariners are back in the ALCS for the first time since 2001, and they’re returning home with a 2-0 lead.
Seattle was a terrific home team this season, going 51-30 at T-Mobile Park, and that’s only continued with a 2-1 home record in the postseason. Toronto, on the other hand, went under .500 (40-41) on the road this season and split its two games at Yankee Stadium in the ALDS.
The Mariners also have a slight advantage on the mound. George Kirby has allowed three runs in 10 innings in his two playoff starts after finishing the season with 4 ER in 17.1 IP across his last three starts.
That’s 7 ER in 27.1 IP in his last five starts overall, good for a 2.30 ERA. The righthander was especially good at home this season, posting a 3.38 ERA and 1.10 WHIP as opposed to 5.16 ERA and 1.28 WHIP on the road.
Shane Bieber has pitched well in return from injury this season, but the Yankees chased him in the third inning after five hits and three runs (two earned) in his lone playoff start so far.
The Mariners have outhit the Blue Jays 17-8 through two games, are much better at home, and have the pitching edge. They’ll take a 3-0 series lead on Wednesday night.
Pick: Mariners (-132)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.