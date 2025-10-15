Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Blue Jays-Mariners, Cal Raleigh in ALCS Game 3)
The ALCS shifts to Seattle for Game 3 on Wednesday night after the Mariners took the first two games of the series in Toronto.
It was a close 3-1 victory in Game 1 before the Mariners opened it up with a 10-3 win in Game 2.
My best bets for today are targeting Cal Raleigh and the Mariners at home.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Oct. 15.
MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 15
- Cal Raleigh OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-106)
- Seattle Mariners (-132) vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Cal Raleigh OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-106)
Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh opened up the ALCS with two hits, including a home run, in Game 1, and came around to score twice in Game 2 despite going hitless, thanks in part to two walks in five plate appearances.
Raleigh is now batting .357 with a 1.078 through seven games this postseason. He is 10 for 28 with two home runs, five RBI, and five runs scored.
The Mariners’ lineup attacked Toronto pitching for 10 runs in Game 2, and Raleigh is perfectly positioned in the batting lineup for a HRR prop. He can drive in Randy Arozarena, hit a home run himself, or get on base for the middle of the order behind him.
Seattle should be rocking on Wednesday night, and so should Raleigh.
Seattle Mariners (-132) vs. Toronto Blue Jays
The Mariners are back in the ALCS for the first time since 2001, and they’re returning home with a 2-0 lead.
Seattle was a terrific home team this season, going 51-30 at T-Mobile Park, and that’s only continued with a 2-1 home record in the postseason. Toronto, on the other hand, went under .500 (40-41) on the road this season and split its two games at Yankee Stadium in the ALDS.
The Mariners also have a slight advantage on the mound. George Kirby has allowed three runs in 10 innings in his two playoff starts after finishing the season with 4 ER in 17.1 IP across his last three starts.
That’s 7 ER in 27.1 IP in his last five starts overall, good for a 2.30 ERA. The righthander was especially good at home this season, posting a 3.38 ERA and 1.10 WHIP as opposed to 5.16 ERA and 1.28 WHIP on the road.
Shane Bieber has pitched well in return from injury this season, but the Yankees chased him in the third inning after five hits and three runs (two earned) in his lone playoff start so far.
The Mariners have outhit the Blue Jays 17-8 through two games, are much better at home, and have the pitching edge. They’ll take a 3-0 series lead on Wednesday night.
