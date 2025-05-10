Blue Jays vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Saturday, May 10
Saturday's MLB action will wrap up with an American League showdown between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.
The Blue Jays secured a 6-3 win in the first game of their three-game set on Friday night and are looking to find some momentum, currently sitting two games below .500. The Mariners, on the other hand, hold a three-game lead on the AL West.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's marquee matchup.
Blue Jays vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-192)
- Mariners -1.5 (+158)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays +114
- Mariners -134
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -120)
Blue Jays vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, May 10
- Game Time: 9:40 PM EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): ROOTNW, SN1, MLBN (out-of-market only)
- Blue Jays Record: 18-20
- Mariners Record: 22-15
Blue Jays vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Bowden Francis, RHP - (2-5, 5.66 ERA)
- Seattle: Logan Evans, RHP - (1-1, 7.20 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Mariners Best Prop Bet
- Jorge Polanco Home Run (+470) via FanDuel
In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm backing Jorge Polanco to hit a home run tonight:
Now starting pitcher has allowed a higher rate of home runs this season than Bowden Francis of the Toronto Blue Jays, who has given up 2.8 home runs per nine innings pitched. The Blue Jays' bullpen also gives up 1.1 home runs per nine innings, which ranks 22nd in the Majors.
That means we should target a member of the Seattle Mariners to hit a home run. The player I'm going to target is Jorge Polanco, who already has nine home runs in 2025 and has a strong slugging percentage of .680. He has added some significant power to his bat this season, but the betting market has yet to adjust.
Blue Jays vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
I broke down why I love the Mariners to win tonight in today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers:
Bowden Francis has struggled to start this season. Not only does he have a 5.66 ERA and a 1.371 WHIP, but his 6.79 FIP (Field Independent Pitching) points to potential further regression for their young arm.
The Blue Jays, unfortunately, don't have the offense to make up for their shortcoming on the mound. They rank just 22nd in OPS this season at .678, well below the Mariners, who come in at eighth at .739. The Mariners' offense has also been red-hot of late, ranking fifth in OPS at .823 over the past two weeks.
I'm surprised the Mariners are only slight favorites at home tonight.
Pick: Mariners -134
