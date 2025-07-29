Blue Jays vs. Orioles Game 1 Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 29
The Toronto Blue Jays have opened up a 5.5-game lead in the AL East, but they dropped their series opener with the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, allowing 11 runs in the process.
Now, the Jays and O’s have a quick turnaround with a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon, starting with Game 1 at 12:35 p.m. EST.
The Orioles are starting veteran right-hander Charlie Morton in this game, and he’s rebounded after a dreadful start to the season, posting a 3.81 ERA since returning to the rotation in late May. As a result, the O’s are 8-2 in his last 10 starts.
Toronto has yet to announce a starter for Game 1, and it could go with a bullpen game, as it has one of the better bullpens in MLB (3.72 ERA this season).
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Game 1 of this doubleheader on Tuesday, July 29.
Blue Jays vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-182)
- Orioles -1.5 (+149)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays: +112
- Orioles: -137
Total
- 10.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Blue Jays vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: TBA
- Baltimore: Charlie Morton (6-8, 5.48 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 29
- Time: 12:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Blue Jays record: 63-44
- Orioles record: 48-58
Blue Jays vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets
Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet
- Charlie Morton 3+ Walks Allowed (+145)
Over his last three starts, Morton has walked at least three batters in every one, pushing him to 45 walks in 95.1 innings of work this season.
According to Statcast, Morton ranks in the 21st percentile amongst MLB pitchers in walk percentage, and he’s allowed three or more walks in nine different outings so far in 2025.
The Jays have done a great job at drawing free passes this season, ranking 10th in MLB. I wouldn’t be shocked to see them walk three times against Morton, especially if the O’s try to squeeze an extra inning out of the veteran in the first game of a doubleheader.
Blue Jays vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
These teams combined for 15 runs in their series opener, and I think we could be in line for another high-scoring affair on Tuesday.
While Morton has pitched better over his last 10 starts, he still ranks in the 31st percentile in expected ERA (4.35) this season and allowed seven runs and eight hits in a recent start against Tampa Bay (on July 18). The Jays also tagged Morton for seven hits and four runs in their lone matchup against him this season.
Since Toronto has not named a starter, it’s tough to handicap much for Baltimore's offense, but the O’s did score 11 runs on Tuesday and were able to get to a pretty solid bullpen after starter Chris Bassitt was chased in the third inning.
Plus, the Jays are tied for the best OVER record in MLB at 57-45-5.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see these teams combine for double-digit runs again on Tuesday.
Pick: OVER 10.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
