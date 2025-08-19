Blue Jays vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 19
The Toronto Blue Jays fell to Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night, but still sit five games ahead of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in the AL East. With that being said, they can ill-afford to lose this series to a lowly Pirates team, so winning tonight's game is going to be pivotal.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Tuesday night's showdown in Pittsburgh.
Blue Jays vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+118)
- Pirates +1.5 (-142)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays -144
- Pirates +122
Total
- Over 8 (+100)
- Under 8 (-122)
Blue Jays vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Max Scherzer, RHP (3-2, 3.83 ERA)
- Pittsburgh: Mitch Keller, RHP (5-11, 4.13 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Pirates How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 19
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park
- How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, SportsNet-PIT
- Blue Jays Record: 73-53
- Pirates Record: 53-73
Blue Jays vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet
- Mitch Keller OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+110) via DraftKings
Mitch Keller has struggled of late. He has a 7.54 ERA over his last five starts, and things won't get easier for him tonight when he has to take on one of the best offenses in baseball. The Blue Jays are first in the Majors in batting average, OPS, and wRC+ since the All-Star Break. At plus-money, I'll jump all over this bet.
Blue Jays vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
I'm going to back the Blue Jays to bounce back with a win tonight. Their offense is too good to ignore now that they're facing a pitcher not named Paul Skenes. They've been unarguably the best offense in the Majors since the All-Star Break, leading in batting average, OPS, and wRC+ in that time frame. The Pirates rank 23rd, 27th, and 29th since last month's pause in play.
Max Scherzer has been surprisingly stellar with the Blue Jays this season. He has a 3.83 ERA on the season and has kept opponents to only a single run in two of his last three starts. His numbers show a slight improvement compared to his last season with the Texas Rangers. He definitely has the stuff to shut down this poor Pirates lineup.
Pick: Blue Jays -144 via FanDuel
