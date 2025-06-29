Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, June 29
The Toronto Blue Jays are just three games out of first place in the AL East heading into their series finale with the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, June 29.
Boston is behind the Jays in the standings – sitting seven games back of the division-leading New York Yankees – but New York has stumbled as of late, allowing multiple teams back into the race to win this division.
On Sunday, the Jays will turn to lefty Eric Lauer against Boston’s Walker Buehler, as they look to bounce back from a brutal 15-1 loss on Saturday. After beating Boston 9-0 on Friday, the Jays were unable to hold this Red Sox offense in check, setting up a rubber match this afternoon.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s action.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+123)
- Red Sox +1.5 (-149)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays: -126
- Red Sox: +104
Total
- 9.5 (Over -113/Under -107)
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Eric Lauer (4-1, 2.21 ERA)
- Boston: Walker Buehler (5-5, 6.29 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 29
- Time: 1:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, SNET
- Blue Jays record: 44-38
- Red Sox record: 41-43
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- George Springer to Hit a Home Run (+370)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why George Springer should build on his red-hot last week against Boston:
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer may be the hottest hitter in baseball right now, and he’s entering a solid matchup against Boston Red Sox righty Walker Buehler.
Springer is hitting .556 over the last week and .378 over the last two weeks, pushing his season-long average to .268.
He has 11 home runs in the 2025 season, including seven of those against right-handed pitching (while posting a .277 batting average).
Springer has one hit against Buehler in his career, but it was a home run. Meanwhile, Buehler has struggled in the 2025 season, allowing 13 homers in 13 appearances while posting a 6.29 ERA.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
So far this season, Lauer has worked out of the bullpen and as a starter, allowing two or fewer earned runs in every appearance.
That bodes well for the Jays on Sunday, as they should be able to get to Buehler, who ranks in the 13th percentile in expected ERA (4.98) this season.
The Red Sox are 7-6 in Bueh;er’s 13 appearances in the 2025 season, but that record is pretty shocking since he’s allowed five or more earned runs in five outings in the 2025 season. In the month of June, Buehler has given up 24 hits, 23 runs (21 earned) and five homers in four starts, posting an 11.57 ERA.
He has failed to work through five innings in three of those outings, and his ERA has ballooned from 4.44 to 6.29 in the process.
Even if Lauer doesn’t go deep into this game, the Jays have a solid bullpen, posting a 3.71 ERA in 2025.
I can’t trust Buehler on the mound this month, especially since the Sox have won just one of his four appearances.
Pick: Jays Moneyline (-126 at DraftKings)
