Blue Jays vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 8
The Toronto Blue Jays keep winning. Their win against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night was their ninth-straight, and they now hold a 3.5-game lead on the American League East.
They have a great chance to build on that lead as they continue their series against the lowly White Sox, who are now just 30-61 on the season.
Let's dive into the odds for tonight's game.
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays -1.5 (-122)
- White Sox +1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays -199
- White Sox +162
Total
- Over 9 (+100)
- Under 9 (-121)
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Chris Bassitt, RHP (8-4, 4.32 ERA)
- Chicago: Aaron Civale, RHP (1-5, 4.60 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. White Sox How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 8
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rate Field
- How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, CHSN
- Blue Jays Record: 53-38
- White Sox Record: 30-61
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Aaron Civale UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-140) via DraftKings
In today's edition of Painting Corners, I broke down the biggest money-making prop in baseball:
I've been writing about this almost every time I do this article, but betting the UNDER on strikeouts for the starting pitcher that's facing the Blue Jays continues to be profitable. This bet cashed again last night as Sean Burke recorded just two strikeouts despite his total set at 3.5 with the UNDER juiced to +120.
Tonight, the Blue Jays will face Civale, who has averaged just 3.5 strikeouts per start since joining the White Sox in June. I'd be surprised if he can reach four strikeouts against this Blue Jays lineup tonight.
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
Do you dare bet against the Blue Jays right now? I certainly don't.
Since May 28, the Blue Jays have been the hottest offense in baseball. They have a batting average of .278 while sporting an OPS of .795. They also have the most runs scored in that time frame with 213. Now, they get to face Aaron Civale, who not only has a 4.60 ERA on the season but a 5.36 FIP (Field Independent Pitching), which shows he's been even worse than his ERA indicates.
The White Sox, in that time frame, are 28th in both total runs scored and OPS. This is a lopsided affair on Tuesday night. Back the Jays to win big.
Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (-122) via DraftKings
