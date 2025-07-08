Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Trevor Story, Aaron Civale, Taijuan Walker)
We're fresh off a perfect 3-0 sweep in yesterday's edition of Painting Corners. Not only did we hit all three bets, but all three were listed at plus-money.
While I'm not going to be quite aggressive with my bets today, only one is set as plus-money, let's see if I can pull off a second-straight 3-0 sweep.
Top MLB Prop Bets Today
- Trevor Story OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+105) via BetMGM
- Aaron Civale UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-140) via DraftKings
- Taijuan Walker OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-130) via DraftKings
Rockies vs. Red Sox Prop Bet
Trevor Story has posted better numbers this season when facing left-handed pitchers. His batting average improves from .241 against righties to .273 against lefties. Tonight, he and the Red Sox are set to take on a left-handed starter in Kyle Freeland of the Colorado Rockies. Freeland has a 5.49 ERA and a 1.578 WHIP on the season, so any batter who has good numbers against lefties should be set to have a strong performance tonight.
At plus-money, let's see if Story can record at least two bases tonight.
Pick: Trevor Story OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+105)
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Prop Bet
I've been writing about this almost every time I do this article, but betting the UNDER on strikeouts for the starting pitcher that's facing the Blue Jays continues to be profitable. This bet cashed again last night as Sean Burke recorded just two strikeouts despite his total set at 3.5 with the UNDER juiced to +120.
Tonight, the Blue Jays will face Civale, who has averaged just 3.5 strikeouts per start since joining the White Sox in June. I'd be surprised if he can reach four strikeouts against this Blue Jays lineup tonight.
Pick: Aaron Civale UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-140)
Phillies vs. Giants Prop Bet
Taijuan Walker continues to struggle with his command this season, averaging 3.6 walks per nine innings pitched this season. Tonight, he gets the start for the Phillies against the Giants, who have a 9.9% walk rate over the past 30 days, which is the highest rate in the Majors in that time frame.
Let's bet Walker to allow at least two walks again tonight.
Pick: Taijuan Walker OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-130)
