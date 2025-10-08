Blue Jays vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for ALDS Game 4
The New York Yankees will look to stave off elimination again after a comeback 9-6 win in Game 3.
The Blue Jays took an early 6-1 lead, but the Yankees scored eight unanswered to force a Game 4.
Can the Yankees stay alive on Wednesday night?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Blue Jays vs. Yankees on Wednesday night.
Blue Jays vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-146)
- Yankees -1.5 (+120)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays +143
- Yankees -175
Total
- 8.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Blue Jays vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Blue Jays: Louis Varland (4-3, 2.97 ERA)
- Yankees: Cam Schlittler (4-3, 2.96 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, October 8
- Time: 7:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Blue Jays record: 94-68 (2-1)
- Yankees record: 94-68 (3-2)
Blue Jays vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-127)
I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came through for us in Game 3, and I’m running it back on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.
The first baseman continued his postseason tear with a two-run home run in the top of the first in Game 3, and came around to score again after being intentionally walked in his next plate appearance.
Guerrero Jr. is now 8 for 13 with three home runs – one in each game – eight RBI, and five runs scored in this three-game series. The Yankees may try pitching around him the rest of the way, but even Daulton Varsho and Ernie Clement are batting over .500 behind him in the order.
The Yankees turn to rookie Cam Schlittler in Game 4 after he helped them eliminate the Red Sox with a brilliant pitching performance in the Wild Card round. But that’s just more good news for the Blue Jays first baseman.
Guerrero Jr. has four hits in five at-bats against the rookie right-hander, so there’s no reason to think he’ll slow down in Game 4 at Yankee Stadium.
Blue Jays vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
I’m once again taking the Blue Jays as underdogs at Yankee Stadium.
Schlittler had a great start in the Wild Card round against the Red Sox, but he hasn’t fared as well against Toronto this season. He allowed six runs on 12 hits in just 6.2 innings of work in his two starts against the Blue Jays. That includes a start last month at Yankee Stadium in which the Jays chased him in the second inning.
While the Blue Jays’ bullpen game isn’t ideal, they’ve shown that they can outscore their problems, especially against the Yankees bullpen.
Toronto is still batting .345 with a 1.047 OPS in the playoffs, while the Yankees are at a .261 average and .700 OPS. It could very well be another close, back-and-forth game, but the Blue Jays shouldn’t be this big of underdogs.
Pick: Blue Jays Moneyline (+143)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
