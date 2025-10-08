Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Jackson Chourio, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Phillies-Dodgers)
We have a full slate of four games on Wednesday after the New York Yankees forced a Game 4 thanks to a comeback victory.
The Seattle Mariners are up 2-1 after a blowout win in Game 3, the Milwaukee Brewers look to sweep the Chicago Cubs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers hope to handle business to eliminate the Philadelphia Phillies to close out the slate.
My best bets for today are targeting a pair of middle-of-the-lineup bats to stay hot in the playoffs.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Oct. 8.
MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 8
- Jackson Chourio OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-123)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-127)
- Los Angeles Dodgers First 5 Moneyline (-175) vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Jackson Chourio OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-123)
I broke down this prop pick in SI’s Brewers vs. Cubs Game 3 betting preview:
The Milwaukee Brewers weren’t sure if they’d have their leadoff slugger for Game 2 of the NLDS due to a hamstring injury, but Jackson Chourio played and showed up in a big way. The outfielder went 2 for 4 with a three-run home run to help the Brewers to a 2-0 series lead.
Chourio went 3 for 3 in Game 1 with three RBI as well, so he’s swinging a hot back.
He should keep that up on Wednesday afternoon in Chicago against Jameson Taillon. He is 7 for 13 in his career against the righthander with a home run, two doubles, and four RBI.
Going on the road should also help Chourio. He hit just .233 with a .707 OPS at home, which skyrocketed to .304 with a .831 OPS on the road.
Whether it’s a pair of hits, a hit and a run or rbi, or all of the above, Chourio will get it done on Wednesday at Wrigley.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-127)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came through for us in Game 3, and I’m running it back on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.
The first baseman continued his postseason tear with a two-run home run in the top of the first in Game 3, and came around to score again after being intentionally walked in his next plate appearance.
Guerrero Jr. is now 8 for 13 with three home runs – one in each game – eight RBI, and five runs scored in this three-game series. The Yankees may try pitching around him the rest of the way, but even Daulton Varsho and Ernie Clement are batting over .500 behind him in the order.
The Yankees turn to rookie Cam Schlittler in Game 4 after he helped them eliminate the Red Sox with a brilliant pitching performance in the Wild Card round. But that’s just more good news for the Blue Jays first baseman.
Guerrero Jr. has four hits in five at-bats against the rookie right-hander, so there’s no reason to think he’ll slow down in Game 4 at Yankee Stadium.
Los Angeles Dodgers First 5 Moneyline (-175) vs. Philadelphia Phillies
The Dodgers stole the first two games of the NLDS in Philadelphia, and how have a huge pitching advantage in Game 3 at home.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto went 12-8 with a 2.49 ERA this season for the Dodgers, and pitched 6.2 innings allowing just two unearned runs against the Reds in his first start of the playoffs. He hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last three starts overall, and hasn’t allowed more than one ER since August 24.
On the flip side, Aaron Nola is getting the ball for the Phillies. His days of being a Cy Young contender are long behind him as he had a career-worst 6.01 ERA this season, and was even worse on the road with a 6.97 ERA.
The Phillies may be able to make it a game against the Dodgers bullpen, but Los Angeles should easily have the lead after five innings of play.
