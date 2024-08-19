BMW Championship Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions and Odds for Castle Pines Golf Club
The PGA Tour continues its FedEx Cup playoffs with a 50-player field at Castle Pines Golf Club for the BMW Championship.
With the tournaments condensing, we are seeing the cream rise to the crop with Hideki Matsuyama holding off the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship. With an even smaller field, who will emerge?
Below, you'll find all the betting information for the BMW Championship as well as a best bet to win and two placement bets.
BMW Championship Odds
- Scottie Scheffler: +330
- Xander Schauffele: +550
- Rory McIlroy: +1200
- Collin Morikawa: +1400
- Hideki Matusyama: +1800
- Viktor Hovland: +1800
- Patrick Cantlay: +2000
- Ludvig Aberg: +2200
- Tommy Fleetwood: +2500
- Tony Finau: +3300
- Wyndham Clark: +3300
- Sam Burns: +3500
- Russell Henley: +3500
- Billy Horschel: +4000
- Corey Conners: +4000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
BMW Championship How to Watch
- Thursday-Friday: 3–7 p.m. EST (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1–3 p.m. EST (Golf Channel), 3–6 p.m. EST (NBC)
- Sunday: 12–2 p.m. EST (Golf Channel), 2–6 p.m. EST (NBC)
BMW Championship Purse
Date: Thursday, Aug. 22–Sunday, Aug. 25
Purse: $20 million ($3.6 million to the winner)
Defending champion: Viktor Hovland
Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
BMW Championship Notable Golfers
As the FedEx Cup playoffs continue, the field continues to shrink as we draw closer to the Tour Championship. This week, the field is down to the top 50, featuring Scottie Scheffler (No. 1 in points), Xander Schauffele (No. 2) and the defending FedEx Cup champion, Viktor Hovland.
Last week, Nick Dunlap made the top 50 in thrilling fashion with a top-five finish to keep his promising rookie season going. Can he continue a late-season push to stay in the postseason?
BMW Championship Best Bets
Tony Finau to Win (+3300)
Finau, a Utah native, returns to the Mountain West with a great chance to pick up his first win of the season. Primed to take advantage of the terrain, Finau brings a complete resume to Castle Pines.
Every player will be able to mash off the tee with the elevation in Colorado, which will put an even further premium on approach play to generate birdie chances. Finau ranks second in strokes-gained approach and seventh in strokes-gained ball striking over the last three months.
A somewhat suspect putter, Finau has rounded into form with the flat stick as well, ranking 20th in strokes-gained putting.
He has been tracking towards picking up a win given his recent form, which features seven top-20 finishes in his last eight events.
In a tournament that should feature plenty of birdie chances, Finau is in position to take advantage.
Wyndham Clark Top 10 (+240)
Clark’s win equity has fallen off after a 54-hole win at Pebble Beach earlier this year, seeing his odds drift, but he has finished a number of tournaments well later in the season
Outside of a missed cut at the British Open, Clark has top-10 finishes in three of four appearances including a T7 last week. He has gained strokes putting in the last five events and outside of the Open debacle, where he shot 78–80, he has gained strokes on approach as well.
Given the need to record birdies to keep up with the field, Clark has shown the ability to get hot on the course, ranking second in birdie or better percentage over the last six months behind only Scottie Scheffler.
Despite not being viewed as a contender to win, Clark has been able to showcase a high ceiling to strong placements, and I like this price tag for a top-10 finish in Colorado.
Will Zalatoris Top 20 (+150)
Injuries have derailed some of the hype around Zalatoris, but is he going to make a late-season push into contention? He is fresh off a T12 at TPC Southwind after missing the cut in three straight events and sits 37th in points, needing another strong week to make it to East Lake.
Most of the reason for his turnaround has been his work on the greens, gaining 1.29 strokes putting last week after losing more than one stroke on the field in his previous two events.
Putting has been an issue for Zalatoris for much of his young career, and if he found something rolling the rock he may have turned the corner. A flusher with his irons, Zalatoris is 10th in strokes-gained on fairway approach shots from 200+ yards and may be on the precipice of a complete round that sees him play to expectation rather than his injury-riddled poorer versions.
At this price tag I’ll take a shot on Zalatoris before he finds the winners circle.
