2024 BMW Championship Full Field: 50 Advancing to Second Round of FedEx Cup Playoffs
The field for the second round of the FedEx Cup playoffs is set as the PGA Tour moves from Memphis to Colorado this week for the BMW Championship, where the top 50 in points will whittle down to 30 at Castle Pines Golf Club.
Hideki Matsuyama won the opener at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and moved to third in points, trailing just the Tour’s best players this season: world No. 1 and six-time winner Scottie Scheffler and two-major winner Xander Schauffele. Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg, Theegala, Cantlay and Sungjae Im round out the top 10 in points.
Keegan Bradley, the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain, is 50th in points and will need to work the hardest to get to East Lake and the Tour Championship. The bubble 30th spot is held down by Denny McCarthy, who finished ninth Sunday at TPC Southwind. He’s 178 points ahead of Tommy Fleetwood, who is 31st in points.
Playoff points are four times the value of regular-season non-signature tournaments, with 2,000 to the winner, and there are no cuts in playoff events so everyone has four rounds to chase points and, at the BMW, the $20 million purse. At East Lake, the FedEx Cup $100 million prize pool will be chopped up with $25 million to the winner.
Castle Pines Golf Club previously hosted the International, a PGA Tour stop from 1986 to 2006. The Jack Nicklaus design is a par-72 playing 8,130 yards at elevation.
Here’s the full field for the BMW Championship:
Aberg, Ludvig
An, Byeong Hun
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Bradley, Keegan
Burns, Sam
Cantlay, Patrick
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Conners, Corey
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Detry, Thomas
Dunlap, Nick
Eckroat, Austin
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fleetwood, Tommy
Greysersman, Max
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Hoge, Tom
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hovland, Viktor
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Si Woo
Kirk, Chris
Lowry, Shane
MacIntyre, Robert
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McIlroy, Rory
Morikawa, Collin
Noren, Alex
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Poston, J.T.
Rai, Aaron
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Scott, Adam
Straka, Sepp
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Davis
Young, Cameron
Zalatoris, Will