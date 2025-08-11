BMW Championship Betting Preview: Predictions, Odds for Caves Valley Golf Club
The top 50 golfers in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings will tee it up at Caves Valley Golf Club this week in the penultimate event of the 2025 season. The top 30 golfers in the standings at the end of this event will advance to East Lake for the Tour Championship next week.
The BMW Championship was last hosted at Caves Valley in 2021 when Patrick Cantlay defeated Bryson DeChambeau in a playoff. This year, Keegan Bradley enters as the defending champion after winning at Castle Pines in 2024.
Let’s take a look at the odds and everything you need to know to bet this week's action, including my best bets.
BMW Championship odds
Top 15 odds to win via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Scottie Scheffler +230
- Rory McIlroy +700
- Tommy Fleetwood +2000
- Xander Schauffele +2000
- Patrick Cantlay +2200
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Ludvig Aberg +2500
- Cameron Young +3000
- J.J. Spaun +3000
- Collin Morikawa +3300
- Russell Henley +3500
- Sam Burns +3500
- Viktor Hovland +3500
- Keegan Bradley +4000
- Ben Griffin +4000
BMW Championship how to watch
- Thursday: 2 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 2 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1 p.m.–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (NBC)
- Sunday: Noon–2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (NBC)
BMW Championship purse
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 14–Sunday, Aug. 17
- Where: Caves Valley Golf Club
- Purse: $20 million ($3.6 million to winner)
- 2024 champion: Keegan Bradley
BMW Championship notable golfers
Rory McIlroy: Rory McIlroy opted to sit out of the first round of the FedEx Cup playoffs, but he's back in action for this week's BMW Championship. McIlroy has the most FedEx Cup wins in PGA Tour history with three.
Tommy Fleetwood: The Englishman suffered yet another heartbreaking defeat, going 1 over the last three holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to miss a playoff by a single stroke. Despite the lack of final-round composure, Tommy Fleetwood is once again set as one of the top options on the odds list to win this week. A bit of advice: if you want to bet on Fleetwood, stick to the top 5 or top 10 market.
BMW Championship best bets
Justin Thomas +2500 (via BetMGM)
Cantlay won the BMW Championship in 2021 with a final score of 27 under par. That tells us to expect low scores this week, which puts birdies at a premium. Golfers who plot around the course and avoid bogeys but struggle to post low numbers won't be in the mix.
That means this could be a Justin Thomas week. He’s fourth on the PGA Tour in birdie or better percentage, recording a birdie or eagle on 25.49% of his holes. While he’s not in stellar form heading into this week, he hasn’t played poorly either. Last week, he gained strokes in all four major areas. His driving accuracy, which has been his biggest issue for the majority of the season, was held largely in check.
If you don't want to bet on the likes of Scheffler or McIlroy, Thomas is the next best bet on the board at 25-1.
Kurt Kitayama +6000 (via FanDuel)
Kurt Kitayama hasn’t been getting the credit he deserves for how he’s played of late. He has finished inside the top 15 in four of his last five starts, including a win at the 3M Open and a T9 finish at last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship. He enters this week ranking fourth in the field in true strokes-gained from tee to green over the past three months.
Kitayama also ranks third on the PGA Tour in birdie or better percentage at 25.54%, which is going to prove pivotal in an event where we should expect plenty of low scores.
Harry Hall +6500 (via FanDuel)
You wouldn’t be surprised to find out that Scottie Scheffler leads the NFL in birdie percentage. What you would be surprised by is that it’s Harry Hall who ranks second in that stat at 25.78%. He has quietly been in fantastic form of late, finishing T28 or better in 10 straight starts including a T19 finish at the PGA Championship and a T28 finish at the British Open. He’s the best putter in the field, gaining +1.26 strokes on the green per round over the past three months.
If he can find some momentum with his ball striking this week while maintaining his putting numbers, he's going to be in the mix on the weekend.
